Canada has a secret Grand Canyon with a majestic waterfall and it's a road trip from Ontario

A person standing on a bridge in a canyon. Right: A river in a canyon.

A canyon near Ontario.

@hikeavecmoi | Instagram, Denis Pepin | Dreamstime
Lead Writer, Travel

There's no need to travel all the way to Arizona for epic canyon views. Canada has a secret version of the Grand Canyon, and you can get there without hopping on a plane.

Located a road trip away from Ontario, this jaw-dropping natural wonder features a massive waterfall, hanging suspension bridges, and more, making it a stunning spot to explore.

Canyon Sainte-Anne is a breathtaking destination located in Quebec. It's been dubbed the "Grand Canyon of Quebec" for its towering rock walls and impressive scenery.

It's about a 5-hour drive from Ottawa, making it a lot closer than a trip to the American Southwest.

The canyon features stunning trails and three towering suspension bridges, including one that is 60 feet tall. You can explore 2.2 kilometres of breathtaking scenery that will have you forgetting you're in Canada.

It's also home to a powerful cascade that drops 74 metres into the gorge below, and it's even taller than the iconic Niagara Falls.

During your visit, you can check out AirCANYON, a motorized attraction that takes you flying above the canyon at speeds of up to 50 km/hr.

The 400-metre journey takes you through the forest and offers a stunning view of the waterfall below.

The area is home to a gift shop, a restaurant, and picnic areas where you can enjoy a meal amid scenic views.

Canyon Sainte-Anne is currently closed for the season and reopens May 7, so you have plenty of time to plan a road trip.

It's located under an hour from Quebec City, making it a great addition to any Quebec getaway itinerary.

If you're craving adventure without a plane ride, the "Grand Canyon of Quebec" is worth adding to your bucket list.

Canyon Sainte-Anne

Price: $15 per adult for general admission

When: Reopening May 7, 2026

Address: 206 route 138 est, Saint-Joachim, QC

Canyon Sainte-Anne Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

