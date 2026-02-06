Canada has issued travel warnings for 7 sun destinations, including Jamaica, Cuba & Mexico
If you're thinking about booking a last-minute holiday escape or locking in plans for spring break, it might be worth pausing before you hit "confirm" on that cheap flight. A quick check of Canada's latest travel advisories could save you from unexpected surprises once you land.
The Government of Canada has recently updated its travel warnings for several popular vacation destinations — including spots that draw thousands of Canadians every year for their warm weather, affordable getaways, and laid-back vibes.
While most advisories don't mean you need to cancel your plans, they do flag real concerns that could affect your safety, disrupt your trip, or leave you dealing with situations you didn't plan for.
Government of Canada travel advisories are classified into four risk levels, from "Take normal security precautions" and "Exercise a high degree of caution" to "Avoid non-essential travel" and "Avoid all travel."
Each level is designed to help travellers understand the current situation on the ground — whether it's crime, political instability, natural disasters, or shortages of basic necessities like food, water, and medicine.
From organized crime and gang violence in some Caribbean hotspots to ongoing fuel shortages and power outages in Cuba, the risks vary widely by destination.
Some warnings apply to entire countries, while others target specific regions, cities, or situations that could impact your travel plans. Staying informed means you can make smarter decisions, pack the right supplies, and avoid unnecessary stress.
Here's what Canadians need to know about the latest travel advice for seven popular holiday destinations, including sunny favourites like Cuba, Mexico, and more.
Canada's travel advisory for The Bahamas
Last Updated: February 6, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in The Bahamas due to high rates of crime, especially in Nassau and Freeport.
Details: With its stunning turquoise waters and postcard-worthy beaches, The Bahamas is a dream escape for many sun-seeking Canadians. That said, staying aware, especially in Nassau and Freeport, is key to keeping safe.
New Providence and Grand Bahama islands see higher levels of crime, including armed robbery, break-ins, fraud, and sexual violence. Incidents have been reported even in resort areas and near cruise ports during daylight hours. Tourists have been targeted around hotels, on beaches, and while taking part in water activities.
Petty theft — like bag-snatching and pickpocketing — is also common, particularly during festivals and peak tourist seasons.
Canadian travellers are advised to avoid secluded areas after dark and be cautious if approached by strangers offering help, food, or drinks. There have been cases where drugged items were used to facilitate theft or assault.
Sexual assaults have occurred in both public areas and hotel properties, so solo travellers, especially women, should exercise extra caution.
For full travel advice, read The Bahamas travel advisory.
Canada's travel advisory for Mexico
Last Updated: February 4, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Mexico due to high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping.
Details: With gorgeous beaches, vibrant cities, and incredible cultural experiences, Mexico remains a top destination for Canadians. However, staying safe requires heightened vigilance, particularly outside resort areas.
Canadian officials advise avoiding non-essential travel to several states due to high levels of violence and organized crime. These include Chiapas, Chihuahua, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, and specific regions within Jalisco and Sinaloa.
Even popular tourist destinations like Cancún, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta have seen violent incidents in hotels, restaurants, and nightclubs. Fighting between criminal gangs and cartels can happen without warning, and innocent bystanders have been injured or killed.
Kidnappings, including express kidnappings where victims are forced to withdraw money from ATMs, occur frequently. Armed robberies, carjackings, and assaults have also been reported, sometimes involving individuals posing as police officers or taxi drivers.
Petty crime like pickpocketing and bag-snatching is common in crowded areas and on public transportation.
If you're staying at a resort, try to remain within the property or use resort-approved excursions. Avoid driving after dark, don't display valuables, and only use reputable transportation services.
For full travel advice, read the Mexico travel advisory.
Canada's travel advisory for Cuba
Last Updated: February 4, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Cuba due to worsening shortages of electricity, fuel and basic necessities including food, water, and medicine, which can also affect resorts. The situation is unpredictable and could deteriorate, disrupting flight availability on short notice.
Details: Cuba's vibrant culture, vintage cars, and pristine beaches continue to draw Canadians, but persistent shortages and infrastructure issues mean extra preparation is essential.
Per Canada's advisory, Cuba schedules long daily power cuts to reduce pressure on the electrical network. Unexpected nationwide outages can also occur and last more than 24 hours. While most large hotels and resorts use generators, fuel shortages may impact their use — affecting food service, lighting, running water, and hot water.
According to the Government of Canada, Cuba also faces severe shortages of food, bottled water, medication, and fuel. These shortages can affect resorts, too, though the timing and impact vary. Fuel shortages have disrupted transportation services, including taxis, leaving tourists with few travel options. Some travellers have been temporarily stranded with rental cars.
Pack all necessary medications, bring extra supplies like toiletries, and keep a supply of water and food on hand.
For full travel advice, read the Cuba travel advisory.
Canada's travel advisory for Jamaica
Last Updated: February 4, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Jamaica due to the high level of violent crime, particularly outside tourist areas.
Details: Jamaica's beautiful beaches and rich culture make it a favourite getaway among Canadians, but safety concerns remain real — including in parts of Kingston, Montego Bay, and other urban areas.
Violent crime, including armed robberies and shootings, continues to be an issue. Most incidents involve firearms and tend to happen in known high-risk communities, though crime can occur anywhere, at any time. Tourists have been targeted in hotel rooms, on the street, and by people posing as friendly strangers.
Police maintain a presence at resorts and popular tourist spots, but incidents still happen. Avoid walking alone after dark, stick with people you trust, and stay away from isolated beaches.
Sexual assault has been reported at resorts — sometimes involving staff or people met through dating apps. Women and 2SLGBTQI+ travellers should be especially cautious.
For full travel advice, read the Jamaica travel advisory.
Canada's travel advisory for the Dominican Republic
Last Updated: February 4, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in the Dominican Republic due to crime.
Details: The DR's beautiful beaches and all-inclusive resorts attract thousands of Canadians annually, but crime impacts both tourist areas and local communities.
Petty theft is prevalent throughout the country, including at major resorts, airports, and tourist attractions. Drive-by robberies are especially common, with thieves on motorcycles or scooters snatching bags from pedestrians or reaching into vehicles at traffic lights. Hotel room theft and taxi-related crimes have also been reported.
Violent crime, including armed robbery and assault, occurs in urban areas, particularly after dark. Sexual assault has been reported involving both strangers and resort staff. Solo travellers should avoid isolated areas, including secluded parts of hotel grounds, especially after sunset.
The situation near the Haitian border remains unstable, with land and sea borders closed to travellers. Areas like Dajabón have experienced violence and unrest, and emergency services are often unavailable.
For full travel advice, read the Dominican Republic travel advisory.
Canada's travel advisory for Costa Rica
Last Updated: February 4, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Costa Rica due to crime.
Details: Costa Rica's lush rainforests, stunning coastlines, and rich biodiversity make it a go-to destination for Canadians chasing tropical adventure — but staying alert is key.
Theft is common across the country. Pickpocketing, purse-snatching, and vehicle break-ins often happen in tourist areas, transportation hubs, and even at hotels and apartment rentals. Passport theft tends to spike during peak travel seasons. Criminals often work in teams and use distraction tactics to target travellers.
Rental vehicles are frequent targets for break-ins, especially when parked near beaches, nature reserves, or restaurants. Some thieves even use electronic "key jammers" to prevent car doors from locking properly.
More serious crimes, including armed robberies and assaults, have been reported in San José as well as coastal regions on both the Pacific and Caribbean sides. Some incidents have even occurred at vacation rentals or while using transportation services.
To reduce risks, stick to well-lit, busy areas, secure your belongings, avoid going out alone after dark, and never accept food or drinks from strangers.
For full travel advice, read the Costa Rica travel advisory.
Canada's travel advisory for Belize
Last Updated: February 4, 2026
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Belize due to high levels of violent crime throughout the country.
Details: Details: Belize's beaches, cayes, and relaxed pace attract Canadian travellers year-round, though safety conditions can vary significantly by location.
Gang violence is a serious concern in Southside Belize City, where clashes between rival groups occur frequently, and police response capacity is limited. Canadian officials advise avoiding non-essential travel to this area, located south of the Haulover Creek River.
Violent crime is also reported elsewhere in the country, including in Belmopan and in some popular tourist areas such as San Pedro, Caye Caulker, Placencia, and San Ignacio. Incidents include armed robberies, burglaries, assaults, and sexual assaults.
Belize has one of the highest per-capita murder rates in the world. While tourists are not usually targeted, you could be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Stick to well-lit, busy areas, avoid going out after dark, and travel in groups when possible. Stay in accommodations with good security, and keep doors and windows locked.
For full travel advice, read the Belize travel advisory.
