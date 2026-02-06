Costco revealed the location and opening date for a new unique store in Canada

The new warehouse is a first for this province!

exterior of entrance to costco warehouse store in canada

Costco store in Canada.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A new Costco is almost ready for shoppers, and the location and opening date have been revealed.

The unique warehouse, which will have thousands of products that aren't available at regular stores, is a first in this province!

Quite a few Costco warehouses opened in Canada last year.

Now, the retailer has shared details about the first store opening of 2026.

Costco Canada recently posted on Instagram that the new warehouse will be located at 1315 St. James Street in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

It used to be a regular Costco warehouse, and it's being converted into a Business Centre.

The opening date for the Winnipeg Business Centre is Friday, March 27, 2026.

This store was originally expected to open in April, but now the date has been moved up!

Costco already has Business Centres in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, so this is the first Business Centre warehouse in Manitoba.

Costco Business Centres are designed for businesses, so you can find thousands of products that aren't available at regular stores.

Many items are sold in commercial quantities that are bigger than the bulk-sized products at Costco warehouses.

While the retailer hasn't announced which departments will be in the new Winnipeg Business Centre, most locations offer the same types of products.

That includes pre-baked goods like bread, dairy items like milk and cheese, meat, fresh produce, pantry items, snacks, frozen foods, beverages and more grocery items.

You can get paper towels, napkins, tissues, and other paper products.

Costco Business Centres also have restaurant supplies, including flatware, glassware and tabletop accessories like dinner forks, soup spoons, steak knives, wine glasses, champagne flutes, and more.

There are appliances you can use at home or at a business, like air fryers, stand mixers, refrigerators, tabletop griddles, blenders and food processors.

Also, Business Centres have different hours than regular Costco stores. These locations are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Mondays to Saturdays and between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sundays.

You can shop at Costco Business Centres in Canada with a Gold Star or Executive membership. A special business membership isn't required.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

costco canada
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

A new Costco is opening near Vancouver and you can shop at the unique warehouse soon

This new location is a first for B.C.

Costco is opening a new warehouse in the GTA soon and it's not like a regular store

You can get products that aren't available at regular Costco warehouses! 🛒

A new Costco is opening in the GTA this month and more details about the store just dropped

This new location isn't like a regular warehouse.

Ontario's new Costco store has an opening date and you can shop at the unique warehouse soon

It's not like the regular warehouse you go to every week for groceries! 👀

A new Canadian coin is like a fancy quarter and it's worth more than 25 cents

It features the northern lights!

Ontario employers are some of the best in Canada for 2026 and these companies are hiring

So many high-paying jobs are open right now.

Canada just updated the Cuba travel advisory and even resorts could be affected

There is also new travel advice due to higher-than-expected cases of a disease.

This beautiful small town 1 hour from Toronto was named among Canada's most liveable

You can enjoy rural charm just outside the city.

Canada's Wonderland is hiring 4,000 people and some jobs require zero experience

Get your resume ready!