Costco revealed the location and opening date for a new unique store in Canada
The new warehouse is a first for this province!
A new Costco is almost ready for shoppers, and the location and opening date have been revealed.
The unique warehouse, which will have thousands of products that aren't available at regular stores, is a first in this province!
Quite a few Costco warehouses opened in Canada last year.
Now, the retailer has shared details about the first store opening of 2026.
Costco Canada recently posted on Instagram that the new warehouse will be located at 1315 St. James Street in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
It used to be a regular Costco warehouse, and it's being converted into a Business Centre.
The opening date for the Winnipeg Business Centre is Friday, March 27, 2026.
This store was originally expected to open in April, but now the date has been moved up!
Costco already has Business Centres in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, so this is the first Business Centre warehouse in Manitoba.
Costco Business Centres are designed for businesses, so you can find thousands of products that aren't available at regular stores.
Many items are sold in commercial quantities that are bigger than the bulk-sized products at Costco warehouses.
While the retailer hasn't announced which departments will be in the new Winnipeg Business Centre, most locations offer the same types of products.
That includes pre-baked goods like bread, dairy items like milk and cheese, meat, fresh produce, pantry items, snacks, frozen foods, beverages and more grocery items.
You can get paper towels, napkins, tissues, and other paper products.
Costco Business Centres also have restaurant supplies, including flatware, glassware and tabletop accessories like dinner forks, soup spoons, steak knives, wine glasses, champagne flutes, and more.
There are appliances you can use at home or at a business, like air fryers, stand mixers, refrigerators, tabletop griddles, blenders and food processors.
Also, Business Centres have different hours than regular Costco stores. These locations are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Mondays to Saturdays and between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sundays.
You can shop at Costco Business Centres in Canada with a Gold Star or Executive membership. A special business membership isn't required.
