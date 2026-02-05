A new Canadian coin is like a fancy quarter and it's worth more than 25 cents

It features the northern lights!

This new Canadian coin looks like a fancy quarter, and it's worth much more than 25 cents.

It features blue-green hues of the northern lights along with a pop of red!

The Royal Canadian Mint recently dropped the Torngat Mountains National Park — 1 oz. Fine Silver Coin that's part of the 2026 Canada's National Parks series.

This new coin was designed by Nunatsiavut artist Bronson Jacque.

It features a view of the mountain range in Torngat Mountains National Park, which is located on the northern tip of the Labrador Peninsula.

There is an engraving of a lone caribou in a glacier valley, and the aurora borealis is lighting up the sky above it with blue and green hues.

Also, there are two red Adirondack chairs — which you can actually find in national parks — at the bottom of the coin.

Just like the Canadian quarter, this new coin features a caribou.

But it's fancier than the 25-cent coin because it shows the caribou looking up at the northern lights in the sky above the mountains.

It has a face value of $20, so it's also worth more than a classic quarter!

reverse side of torngat mountains national park coin Reverse of Torngat Mountains National Park 1 oz. Fine Silver Coin.Royal Canadian Mint

The obverse side features the effigy of King Charles III, which was designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

It also has CHARLES III, 2026, D. G. REX and 20 DOLLARS engraved along the outer edge of the coin.

king charles effigy on obverse side of torngat mountains national park Obverse of Torngat Mountains National Park 1 oz. Fine Silver Coin.Royal Canadian Mint

This is not a circulation coin, which means you won't find it in your change.

If you want this coin, you have to buy it online or at the Royal Canadian Mint boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg for $279.95.

There is a limited mintage of 7,000 coins.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

