Canada's Wonderland is hiring 4,000 people and some jobs require zero experience
Get your resume ready!
Canada's Wonderland is on the hunt for seasonal staff, with thousands of roles up for grabs, and some positions don't require any experience.
The massive, 300-acre amusement park in Vaughan plans to bring on 4,000 team members for the 2026 season, kicking off on May 3.
Canada's Wonderland will begin hiring for these roles this month as part of a broad recruitment push by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation across its North American parks.
"We may be in the cold depths of winter, but we're excited about the fun in store this season and have hiring efforts already underway," said Taneshia Khan, director of Human Resources.
"At Canada's Wonderland, the fun and perks are just the beginning. We're proud to offer competitive wages, meaningful opportunities to build leadership skills and real pathways for professional growth—whether someone is joining us for a summer, a part-time role, or to launch their career. It's a place to make lifelong friends and start building a future."
The park is hiring across all departments, and positions include:
- Food & Beverage Associates
- Ride Operators, Lifeguards
- Security Associates
- Sales Associates for Merchandise and Games
- Park Services Attendants
A representative from Canada's Wonderland told Narcity that there will be entry-level positions in many departments, including rides, food and beverage, admissions, games, retail and more.
Open positions will be posted online, where job seekers can submit an application. New opportunities will be updated weekly, so keep an eye on the website.
Hourly pay starts at $16.60 for students under 18 and $17.60 for those 18 or older.
The roles also come with incredible perks, such as discounts on park food and merchandise, reward and recognition programs, special employee events, free admission to any Six Flags park, and more.
Interested candidates can apply on the Six Flags Website.