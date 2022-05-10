NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

canada's wonderland

6 Things You Absolutely Can't Miss At Canada's Wonderland, According To Die Hard Fans

Add these to your bucket list!🎢

Toronto Associate Editor
The Yukon Striker at Canada's Wonderland. Right: Funnel cake.

@coastertravel | Instagram, @marieeclaire12 | Instagram

If you're planning a trip to Canada's Wonderland and have no idea what you need to see and do when you get there, we've got you covered. Narcity recently asked its readers on Instagram to share the one thing people have to check out on their trip to Canada's Wonderland.

From feasting on funnel cakes to getting splashed by Timberwolf Falls, here are six things that you might just have to hit up the next time you visit the park.

The Yukon Striker

Checking out the Yukon Striker was the most common pick among Canada's Wonderland fans. This coaster breaks so many world records: not only is it the tallest dive coaster, but it is also the fastest dive coaster in the whole world and goes at fast speeds of 130 km/h. Talk about putting the thrill in a thrill ride.

Eat a funnel cake

Canada's Wonderland is well known for its funnel cakes, and they're apparently a must-eat by park goers. You can opt for a classic like their fresh strawberries and ice cream, or chocolate lovers can feast on Cookies & Cream or a S'mores-themed cake. Yum!

And eat a Beavertail too

Need more for your sweet tooth? If you want to sink your teeth into another treat, Wonderland fans also recommended grabbing a classic BeaverTail.

The bridge over Timberwolf Falls

For those who love to get soaked on a hot summer day, you might want to add the Observation Deck over Timberwolf Falls to your Canada's Wonderland to-do list. You can get drenched by the wave from the 50-foot drop when you stand here.

The Vortex

The Vortex is the park's first suspended rollercoaster, and it's one of the three rollercoasters at the park that rips around or through Wonder Mountain. While nothing goes as fast as the Yukon Striker, this coaster will get your heart racing as it races to 80 km/h speeds.

Splash Works

Canada's Wonderland is more than just its roller coasters. If you're a fan of water parks, there are 17 different water slides and other attractions that can make for a wet and wild time. Splash Works opens up on Saturday, May 28, this season, so you might just want to add it to your summer bucket list.

