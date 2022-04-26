You Haven’t Truly Experienced Canada’s Wonderland Unless You’ve Done 7 Of These 11 Things
The park opens this weekend! 🎢
Canada's Wonderland is officially reopening for the season on April 30, and you'll finally be able to hop on your favourite rides again.
The amusement park will feature some brand new events and festivals this year, including food fests that will sweep you away to places like Ireland and Portugal.
Of course, you'll also be able to enjoy the classic activities the park is known for, and if you consider yourself well versed in the world of Wonderland, then you've likely experienced at least seven of these eleven things.
From funnel cake to lengthy lines, see how many of these iconic Wonderland adventures you can check off the list.
Ridden the three biggest rollercoasters
Yukon Striker
About: Wonderland is all about the thrills, and there's no better way to experience the park than by riding the three biggest rollercoasters: Leviathan, Yukon Striker and Behemoth. All three are "sister coasters" as they were manufactured by the same designer. Leviathan is the fastest and tallest rollercoaster at Wonderland, Behemoth features rolling airtime hills, and Yukon Striker is the tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster in the world.
Feasted on funnel cake
Funnel cake
About: Wonderland isn't just about the rides. One of the most iconic features of the park is its signature funnel cake with ice cream and strawberries, and you won't want to share.
Waited over two hours in line for one ride
Rollercoaster at Canada's Wonderland
About: You know you're a serious Wonderland-er when you've waited over two hours in line just to get on one ride. Hopefully the thrills are worth it!
Floated down the Lazy River
Lazy River
About: You can unwind from the rides by taking a relaxing float down Wonderland's Lazy River. The quarter-mile-long stretch of water is a serene place to enjoy some sun and escape the bustle of crowds.
Spotted the dragon at Thunder Run
Thunder Run
About: The Thunder Run takes you straight through Wonder Mountain, and as you fly along the track, you may spot a dragon peering through the darkness.
Seen the Victoria Falls High Divers
Victoria Falls High Divers
About: A tradition since 1981, the Victoria Falls High Divers show is something to see. The divers leap from the top of Wonder Mountain, falling over 60 feet into the water below.
Experienced the fireworks shows
Fireworks show
About: You can see the park lit up in colour on long weekends thanks to the fireworks show. Each event has a custom design set to an original soundtrack.
Been drenched by Timberwolf Falls
Timberwolf Falls
About: What better way to cool off on a hot summer day than with an icy splash of water? If you've ever stood on the bridge by Timberwolf Falls, you might have experienced this very sensation. The ride itself takes you 50 feet down into a cool pool for the ultimate summer refresher.
Been sunburnt from head to toe
Behemoth
About: Did you even spend the day at Wonderland if at least some part of you isn't tomato-red by the end? No matter how much sunscreen you slather on, the sun always seems to find you.
Seen the skyline from the Windseeker
The Windseeker
About: You can take in some epic views from the park's highest non-coaster ride, the Windseeker. Stretching 301 feet into the sky, it lets you gaze over the scenery below, and even has a light show at night.
Had every one of your pictures photobombed
Inside Canada's Wonderland
About: Whether you're trying to snap a pic in front of the Wonderland sign or by Wonder Mountain, you can bet that they'll feature at least one unsuspecting photobomber.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.