Canada's Wonderland Announced Its Rules For The 2022 Season & Here's What You Need To Know
The park opens up in April!
It's just over a month away before Canada's Wonderland opens up its doors, and before they kick things into full gear the park has a few new rules they'd like guests to follow.
In an update posted on March 21, Wonderland announced its safety protocols for the upcoming 2022 season, which revealed that reservations will no longer be required and more.
"We want you to have an AMAZING day and feel safe when visiting so we developed an extensive coronavirus opening plan. We're all in this together and by working together you can safely and confidently enjoy the fun that only Canada's Wonderland can deliver," park officials wrote.
So, what will be different this season?
Say goodbye to having to plan your Wonderland trip ahead, because the amusement park will no longer be requiring its guests to book in advance.
Masking up will also be optional for parkgoers, since the Ontario government will have totally scrapped all of its mask mandates by the time the park opens on April 30.
Proof of vaccination will also no longer be required upon entry, and guests will no longer have to go through a health screening before ripping down some rides. Even though these health measures are scrapped, Wonderland asks parkgoers to reschedule their visit if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.
Canada's Wonderland still encourages that one person out of each group downloads their mobile app with the location services flicked on, so they can keep tabs on how long the lines are at their favourite rollercoasters or any other real-time update the park provides.
And, if you're looking to buy any funnel cakes or any other sweet treats when you hit up the park, Wonderland is now cashless and will only accept contactless payment methods.