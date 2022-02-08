Sections

canada's wonderland

Canada's Wonderland Is Hiring For Thousands Of Jobs Ahead Of Its Opening This Spring

Some of the perks are pretty frickin' sweet.

Toronto Staff Writer
@canadaswonderland | Instagram, Canada's Wonderland | Handout

If you're looking for a fun summer job, you might want to submit your resume at Canada's Wonderland because the park announced it's already hiring for the 2022 season.

Wonderland will be back up and running on Saturday, April 30. To get the park ready for guests itching to whip down Behemoth, the amusement park is looking to fill about 4,000 full-time and seasonal positions.

Those who are hired will get some pretty sweet work perks, like free and unlimited park use during off-hours, employee discounts, free promo tickets for family and friends, exclusive employee events, and more.

Some of the jobs they're hiring for include ride operators, roaming musicians, character performers, food service associates and line cooks, lifeguards, show hosts, security, mechanical technicians and guest services roles, so there's something for anyone's skill set.

Those aged 15 years old and older can apply, though there are some limitations for what positions younger applicants can go for.

“Hiring has begun and there are many great jobs available. Working here is fun for obvious reasons and comes with great benefits, but we also value professional growth and leadership development which makes Canada’s Wonderland the perfect place to launch a career,” the general manager for Wonderland, Norm Pirtovshek, said in a statement.

Canada's Wonderland said it will continue to work with provincial and regional health officials and will give guests updates about what to expect when they come back to the park ahead of its opening day.

Canada's Wonderland

When: The park reopens on Saturday, April 30

Location: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON

Who Should Apply: Anyone looking for a thrilling job at their favourite amusement park.

Apply Here

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

