A Huge Toronto Water Park Is Hiring For 500 Jobs & Some Of The Perks Are Pretty Sweet

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto water park lifeguards on the job
If you're looking for a fun summer job with some pretty sweet work perks, then why not consider applying at one of Toronto's biggest waterparks?

Wet'n'Wild Toronto is looking to hire 500 people to join their team this season, and they're looking to fill roles across all of their departments.

Some of the jobs they're hiring this summer range from working as a waterslide dispatcher to being part of the security team that makes sure everything runs smoothly while everyone's out enjoying some fun in the sun.

The Toronto waterpark is also looking to bring on people to join their admissions and guest service team, their food service team, their park services, and are hiring for some maintenance jobs too, so there is something for every type of skill set.

Looking to become a lifeguard but don't have the certification?

Anyone who is interested in applying to be a lifeguard can get trained and earn the required certification at the Wet'n'Wild Toronto Bronze crash course (but you'll have to act fast because it starts up on March 14 and goes on for four days.)

And, if you get hired, the benefits aren't too shabby.

Team members can go into the park as many times as they want at no cost at all during off-hours and they can score free tickets for their friends and family members.

There will also be exclusive employee-only events throughout the season, discounts to partnering Ontario attractions, as well as discounts on food, merch, and so much more.

Wet'n'Wild Toronto

Inside a Toronto waterpark slide

Inside a Toronto waterpark slide

Salary: Starting at $15/hr

Who Should Apply: Anyone looking to spend their days at a massive waterpark in Toronto, and get some unreal work benefits too, might want to consider applying.

Apply Here

