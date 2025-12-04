Costco is offering gift cards that get you the cost of your membership back and more
These online vouchers and Costco Shop Cards save you money on purchases. 🤑
Costco is giving out gift cards in Canada through membership deals.
You can get the cost of your membership back and even more money off purchases!
The wholesale retailer is offering these deals whether you already have a Costco membership, your membership has expired, or you've never had a membership before.
All of the online vouchers and Costco Shop Cards get you up to $215 off Costco Canada purchases in-store and online.
So, here's what you need to know about how to get the membership deals!
Become a Member
With this membership offer, you get back the cost of your membership in a voucher when you become a Costco member online.
If you sign up as an Executive member, you receive an online voucher for $130 off a $250 purchase on Costco.ca.
If you sign up as a Gold Star member, you receive an online voucher for $65 off a $150 purchase on Costco.ca.
The vouchers are worth the exact cost of each membership!
When paying for your membership on Costco.ca, you have to enter promo code COSTCO130 for Executive and COSTCO65 for Gold Star at checkout.
You'll get an email from Costco with your membership number.
Then, you have to go to the Membership Counter at any Costco location in Canada and show that email to pick up your membership card.
You'll get an email within two to four business days with your Costco.ca online voucher.
This offer is available until January 4, 2026.
You're eligible if you've never been a Costco member or your membership has been expired for 18 months or more.
The online voucher is valid until February 1, 2026, and only one voucher can be used per online transaction.
Membership Auto-Renewal
With this auto-renewal promo, you get a $25 online voucher when you use any Mastercard to enroll in membership auto-renewal until December 7, 2025.
Here are the steps to set up membership auto-renewal and get the online voucher:
- Sign in to your Costco.ca account or create one with your Costco membership number
- Select "Renew Membership" from the "Account" drop-down menu
- In the "Set Up Auto Renew Payment" section, enter the last name and postal code associated with your membership
- Add your Mastercard credit or debit card details
- Select the "Use Card for Auto Renew" box and click "Submit"
Your membership fee won't be charged to your credit card until your next renewal date.
If you prefer enrolling in person, you can go to the Membership Counter at any Costco location in Canada and ask about membership auto-renewal.
This offer is only valid for existing Costco members in good standing who enroll in automatic membership renewal for the first time.
Within two to four business days of enrollment, the $25 online voucher will be sent to the email address associated with your Costco account.
The online voucher is valid until February 1, 2026.
You can only use the voucher in one single online transaction greater than $25 before taxes, applicable fees and shipping when paying with a Mastercard.
Refer a Friend
With the Refer a Friend deal, you have to bring a friend or anyone you know to the Membership Counter at a Costco store in Canada.
When they sign up for a new Costco membership, show the Refer a Friend site to the Membership Clerk.
You will each receive:
- a $50 online voucher to be used for a minimum spend of $200 on Costco.ca if they sign up for an Executive membership
- a $25 online voucher to be used for a minimum spend of $125 on Costco.ca if they sign up for a Gold Star membership
Plus, until December 21, 2025, you will both get a $10 Costco Shop Card after the sign-up process is complete.
Costco Shop Cards can be used in-warehouse.
This offer is valid for members who bring someone to the Membership Counter to sign up as a new Costco member.
Only new members or those with memberships that have been expired for 18 months or more can qualify.
The online voucher is valid until January 18, 2026, and only one online voucher can be used per online transaction.
