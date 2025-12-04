Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

9 things I wasn't expecting as a Vancouverite who moved to Toronto

Did you know that being a "King West girly" is kind of an insult?

A person walking on the shoreline, next to the ocean. Right: A person walking into St Andrew subway station.

9 things that completely surprised me as a Vancouverite who moved to Toronto.

Madelyn Grace | Narcity
Contributing Writer

Moving from Vancouver to Toronto at the formative age of 18 felt a bit like being catapulted out of a quiet, insulated coastal bubble and dropped into a high-volume, hundred-mile-per-hour city that's been double-shot-espresso'd since the '90s. Toronto doesn't just move faster — it vibrates on an entirely different frequency.

I'd genuinely thought I was prepared. I grew up on MuchMusic (meaning I knew everything there was to know about Toronto culture). I bought a North Face winter coat (I was prepared to survive the Arctic expedition that would be my walk to school everyday). I stocked up on medical-grade chap stick (again, ready for Arctic conditions). I even hate-watched three seasons of Degrassi (which to this day remains one of the most bizarre television feats of all time).

Surely that was enough training for life in Toronto, right? Wrong.

No matter how many nostalgic Canadian pop-culture touchpoints you cling to, nothing fully prepares you for what it's actually like to live in Toronto. Here are the nine things I absolutely was not expecting.

If you don't move, you will be run over

Toronto sidewalks operate at militant speed. Nobody tolerates slow walkers, scenic strollers, or anyone who pauses for a single reflective thought. Window shopping is also not for the faint of heart. People here have a thousand places to be and are always running ten minutes late. If you get in their way, prepare to be run over. It's almost like a cute Downtown Toronto hazing ritual. I think back on this quite fondly, actually.

It's not THAT cold

I know this is a controversial take — but hear me out. Everyone loves to scream about East Coast winters, and every Ontario transplant loves to lecture Vancouverites about how "mild" we have it. I respectfully disagree.

When you're mentally preparing for Arctic-level trauma — layering fleece leggings under your jeans (a horrific thing but besides the point) — and it's -7 degrees and snowing, you step outside in Toronto and think… wait, this is it?

It's cold, sure, but it's not the dramatic near-death experience that everyone warns you about.

Vancouver, on the other hand, will hit you with 5 degrees, nonstop rain, and that damp coastal chill that seeps into your bones and stays there until you take a scalding bath or a 40-minute "I deserve this" shower. It's an entirely different beast, and on my bad days I might even argue that it's worse.

You want a winter that actually lives up to the horror stories? Montreal. In February. Toronto doesn't even hold a candle.

How simple the TTC actually is

Though I am essentially all right-brained and grew up hating math, there is something deeply satisfying about a grid. Clean, relatively straight lines that take you north, south, east, or west — no surprises, no chaos. Toronto's transit system is genuinely idiot-proof (and I say that as a certified, directionally challenged idiot).

Vancouver, meanwhile, is looping and curving and detouring. Our city's urban planners were clearly also right-brained and directionally challenged. After 18 years of Vancouver buses taking a million inexplicable turns, the TTC — aside from the occasional *eclectic* commuter — felt like a gift.

Everything goes straight? In the direction you need? Say less.

How loud it is at all times

Vancouver goes to bed. Toronto does not. It's as simple as that. Even at night, there's a constant background track of sirens, construction, mysterious clanking, drunken laughing, and loud yelling — the whole urban symphony.

Personally, I didn't mind it. I'm half-deaf in one ear, so I would just roll to my quiet side like a human noise-cancelling headphone.

Plus, there was something undeniably Carrie Bradshaw about it. Is that an armed robbery I'm hearing at 2 a.m. on a Tuesday?! Ugh! I love the big city!

The theatre scene actually exists

Don't come for me. I'm so sorry to Bard and the Arts Club in advance (your work is wonderful)...but Vancouver's theatre scene doesn't quite compare to Toronto's.

There, you've got Soulpepper, Mirvish, Tarragon, Factory Theatre — and that's just scratching the surface. You're spoiled for choice every single night of the week.

Waterproof mascara is non-negotiable

Toronto might not be as cold as you expect, but it is absolutely windier than you could ever prepare for. There's this awful, faucet-like eye-watering effect that hits the second you step outside. You'll be crying, you'll be sniffling, and if you're not wearing waterproof mascara, you'll look like a raccoon.

The restaurant variety

Toronto's diversity shows up most deliciously in its food scene. Every neighbourhood is its own little melting pot — Jamaican next to Korean next to Polish next to Vietnamese next to Italian, all packed within blocks of each other.

I don't think I'm being dramatic when I say you'll eat better in Toronto than almost anywhere else in Canada.

Realizing how small Vancouver truly is

Toronto makes you feel tiny in the best possible way — like there's endless room to reinvent yourself and try on a dozen different hats without anyone batting an eye.

Vancouver, meanwhile, operates like a scenic small town. Go to your local Safeway and you'll run into three people from high school, your soccer coach, and someone who once dated your cousin. It's cozy. Sometimes, a little too cozy.

Realizing that being a “King West girly” is kind of an insult

King West is a perfectly fine street — lots of restaurants, plenty of finance bros, a general aura of "work hard, play hard." The internet told me it was Toronto's version of New York's SoHo. So, when someone called me a “King West girly” for the first time, I smiled. I was wearing Aritzia. It tracked, I guess.

I absolutely should not have smiled. This messaging is shorthand for: club rat, bodycon enthusiast, and someone who radiates bottle-service energy. I'm not knocking this. I just advise you to learn the lore before you claim the label. It's more like Yaletown on steroids.

The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

From Your Site Articles
vancouver to toronto toronto lifestyle city comparison canada living in toronto toronto tips moving to toronto move to toronto vancouver vs toronto vancouver news toronto news life in vancouver first person canada news
Toronto Lifestyle Opinion Canada Lifestyle
  • Madelyn Grace

    Contributing Writer

    Madelyn Grace (she/her) is a columnist, editor, and screenwriter based in Vancouver, B.C. Armed with a B.A. in English Lit from TMU (formerly Ryerson) — and the useless ability to cite niche 20th-century novels — she's translated her love of language into award-winning journalism, a start-up literary zine, and a surprisingly popular financial literacy newsletter. Despite taking a Feminist Philosophy course in university, she still believes in the (problematic) power of early 2000s rom-coms — and that a strong chai latte can solve most of life's heartbreaks.

These are the grocery stores in Canada people 'never' shop at and Loblaws isn't number one

"Galen has enough money. He doesn't need mine too." 👀

7 food recalls issued in Canada recently for yogurt, broccoli, tea, beef jerky and more

You might have these products at home.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 2 are out and there's a $65 million jackpot

We have Maxmillions winners!

The polar vortex is bringing 'dangerous' cold and 'intense' snow squalls to Ontario this week

Between 20 and 40 centimetres are forecast around the Great Lakes.

Bath & Body Works Candle Day sale has three-wick candles for almost 60% off

You need a promo code to get the deal online.

Ontario Trillium Benefit payments for December 2025 go out soon — Here's how much you can get

Your final OTB payment of the year is almost here. ✨

TTC is hiring for jobs in Toronto that pay up to $138,000 a year

Not all of the jobs require a university degree.

Galen Weston Jr. could cut every Loblaws shopper a huge cheque and STILL be a billionaire

The guy who sold you that $40 steak is worth over $20 billion. 😳

The 'freest' Canadian provinces were ranked and one came out way ahead

It's not Ontario... 😬