TTC is hiring for jobs in Toronto that pay up to $138,000 a year

If you're looking for work, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is hiring in the city right now.
These high-paying jobs have salaries up to $138,000 a year.
Not all of the open TTC jobs require a university degree. You can get hired for some positions with a high school diploma or a college diploma.
So, here's what you need to know about the jobs, including salaries and education and experience requirements.
Revenue Equipment Attendant
Salary: $69,950.40 to $90,875.20
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have completed a grade 12 technical program or its equivalent and post-secondary trade subjects in machine shop practice, electrical theory and MIG/TIG welding.
Also, you must have completed courses in electrical theory comparable to those offered in Part 1 of the Vehicle Electricians Program.
Basic mathematical skills and keyboarding skills are required.
You need the ability to operate a desktop and laptop computer, a handheld device and related software applications.
A valid, non-probationary Ontario G driver's license is needed for this job.
The deadline to apply is December 31, 2025.
Senior Systems Specialist — Commissioning
Salary: $111,129.20 to $138,975.20
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in mechanical, electrical, or a related engineering field.
Experience in the design and systems engineering of rail transit systems in urban transit applications is required.
You must be registered as a Professional Engineer in Ontario.
Also, you need knowledge of:
- design, system assurances, formal requirements capture and traceability, system integration and interface management
- government and safety regulations, legislation, procedures and standards for urban rail transit vehicles
- project management principles, methods and practices
- SolidWorks or AutoCAD
Proficiency with computers and related software, including Microsoft programs.
The deadline to apply is December 11, 2025.
Procurement Systems Specialist
Salary: $96,460 to $120,611.40
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in information technology, business or a related quantitative field.
You must have experience in:
- business systems analysis and optimization (like preparing functional design documents and translating business process solutions into technical requirements)
- procurement systems for data management, reporting and controls
- Business Intelligence applications such as Power BI, MicroStrategy, and Crystal Reports
- working with Microsoft Office, MS Visio, Project, and Access
- implementing SAP ERP Systems (S4/HANA and Ariba) and corresponding supporting frameworks
- SAP procurement modules
- change management and procurement process improvements
Also, you need knowledge of:
- Six Sigma Lean and Continuous Improvement principles and best practices
- system and end user support functions
- data security/audit principles and procedures
- latest reporting and monitoring dashboards techniques
- information systems and computer technology concepts, principles and practices for business
The deadline to apply is December 9, 2025.
310T Bus Garage Foreperson/Team Lead
Salary: $115,107.20 to $125,153.60
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You need a post-secondary degree or diploma in bus/truck/coach and automotive technology, mechanical, electrical or electronics or the equivalent of technical school graduation.
Also, you must possess a valid Truck & Coach Technician Certificate (310-T).
A valid Ontario G driver's license with the ability to obtain a CZ license is required.
You must have work experience in an environment where diesel/gas/hybrid/electric automotive components and vehicle bodies of large commercial vehicles would be inspected, maintained and repaired and prepared for service.
Senior Analyst
Salary: $111,129.20 to $138,975.20
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You need a college diploma or university degree in a relevant discipline like business administration, data science, computer science, mathematics, statistics, economics, engineering, or public administration.
Also, you must have experience in:
- performance reporting
- working with Power BI
- developing business performance metrics, targets, benchmarks and outcomes to monitor and report on organizational progress
- financial and operational data analysis and modelling, measurement reporting, and data presentation
- needs assessment, design, development, and implementation of multi-department e-learning programs and initiatives
It's required that you have knowledge of:
- project management methodologies and experience managing projects of various sizes
- business intelligence, data analytics tools, and self-service platforms (like SQL, Tableau, Power BI, and MicroStrategy)
- Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Word
- concepts such as data segmentation, data clustering, and advanced analytics techniques
The deadline to apply is December 8, 2025.
