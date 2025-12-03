Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

TTC is hiring for jobs in Toronto that pay up to $138,000 a year

Not all of the jobs require a university degree.

lit up ttc sign in toronto

TTC sign.

Gaurav Kakria | Unsplash
Senior Writer

If you're looking for work, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is hiring in the city right now.

These high-paying jobs have salaries up to $138,000 a year.

Not all of the open TTC jobs require a university degree. You can get hired for some positions with a high school diploma or a college diploma.

So, here's what you need to know about the jobs, including salaries and education and experience requirements.

Revenue Equipment Attendant

Salary: $69,950.40 to $90,875.20

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: You must have completed a grade 12 technical program or its equivalent and post-secondary trade subjects in machine shop practice, electrical theory and MIG/TIG welding.

Also, you must have completed courses in electrical theory comparable to those offered in Part 1 of the Vehicle Electricians Program.

Basic mathematical skills and keyboarding skills are required.

You need the ability to operate a desktop and laptop computer, a handheld device and related software applications.

A valid, non-probationary Ontario G driver's license is needed for this job.

The deadline to apply is December 31, 2025.

Apply On TTC Careers

Senior Systems Specialist — Commissioning

Salary: $111,129.20 to $138,975.20

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in mechanical, electrical, or a related engineering field.

Experience in the design and systems engineering of rail transit systems in urban transit applications is required.

You must be registered as a Professional Engineer in Ontario.

Also, you need knowledge of:

  • design, system assurances, formal requirements capture and traceability, system integration and interface management
  • government and safety regulations, legislation, procedures and standards for urban rail transit vehicles
  • project management principles, methods and practices
  • SolidWorks or AutoCAD

Proficiency with computers and related software, including Microsoft programs.

The deadline to apply is December 11, 2025.

Apply On TTC Careers

Procurement Systems Specialist

Salary: $96,460 to $120,611.40

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in information technology, business or a related quantitative field.

You must have experience in:

  • business systems analysis and optimization (like preparing functional design documents and translating business process solutions into technical requirements)
  • procurement systems for data management, reporting and controls
  • Business Intelligence applications such as Power BI, MicroStrategy, and Crystal Reports
  • working with Microsoft Office, MS Visio, Project, and Access
  • implementing SAP ERP Systems (S4/HANA and Ariba) and corresponding supporting frameworks
  • SAP procurement modules
  • change management and procurement process improvements

Also, you need knowledge of:

  • Six Sigma Lean and Continuous Improvement principles and best practices
  • system and end user support functions
  • data security/audit principles and procedures
  • latest reporting and monitoring dashboards techniques
  • information systems and computer technology concepts, principles and practices for business

The deadline to apply is December 9, 2025.

Apply On TTC Careers

310T Bus Garage Foreperson/Team Lead

Salary: $115,107.20 to $125,153.60

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: You need a post-secondary degree or diploma in bus/truck/coach and automotive technology, mechanical, electrical or electronics or the equivalent of technical school graduation.

Also, you must possess a valid Truck & Coach Technician Certificate (310-T).

A valid Ontario G driver's license with the ability to obtain a CZ license is required.

You must have work experience in an environment where diesel/gas/hybrid/electric automotive components and vehicle bodies of large commercial vehicles would be inspected, maintained and repaired and prepared for service.

Apply On TTC Careers

Senior Analyst

Salary: $111,129.20 to $138,975.20

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: You need a college diploma or university degree in a relevant discipline like business administration, data science, computer science, mathematics, statistics, economics, engineering, or public administration.

Also, you must have experience in:

  • performance reporting
  • working with Power BI
  • developing business performance metrics, targets, benchmarks and outcomes to monitor and report on organizational progress
  • financial and operational data analysis and modelling, measurement reporting, and data presentation
  • needs assessment, design, development, and implementation of multi-department e-learning programs and initiatives

It's required that you have knowledge of:

  • project management methodologies and experience managing projects of various sizes
  • business intelligence, data analytics tools, and self-service platforms (like SQL, Tableau, Power BI, and MicroStrategy)
  • Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Word
  • concepts such as data segmentation, data clustering, and advanced analytics techniques

The deadline to apply is December 8, 2025.

Apply On TTC Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

