These are the grocery stores in Canada people 'never' shop at and Loblaws isn't number one
"Galen has enough money. He doesn't need mine too." 👀
Shoppers revealed the grocery stores in Canada that they "never" shop at.
You might expect Loblaws to be the number one retailer, but it's not.
Since a lot of people shop at multiple stores to get the most value, Narcity wanted to find out which retailers Canadians avoid.
We posted on Facebook and asked, "What grocery store in Canada do you never shop at?"
More than 20 retailers have been named in almost 230 comments.
The number one store that Canadians said they "never" shop at is Sobeys.
"Even when it was close by, it wasn't my first choice," someone commented.
One shopper said Sobeys is "unnecessarily expensive," and another said the prices are "far too expensive."
Then, Walmart and Loblaws tied for second.
"Walmart is way reduced in their variety," one shopper said. "Prices seem to be way up."
Another person told Narcity that they don't shop at Loblaws because "Galen has enough money."
"He doesn't need mine too," they said.
After that, Real Canadian Superstore is third, and Metro is fourth.
Farm Boy and Safeway are tied for fifth in this list of grocery stores Canadians don't shop at.
Then, Food Basics, No Frills, Costco, FreshCo, and Save-On-Foods are the rest of the top 10.
Someone told Narcity that Save-On-Foods is "too expensive" and other stores are "way cheaper," which is ironic given the retailer's name.
IGA, Longo's, Thrifty Foods, Whole Foods, Zehrs, Foodland and Co-op got a few mentions from Canadians as the stores they don't go to for groceries.
After that, these grocery stores only got one comment each: Provigo, Maxi, Super C, Giant Tiger, Adonis and Fortinos.
READ NEXT: The grocery stores in Canada with the best value were revealed and there's a clear winner
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.