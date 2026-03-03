2 Canadian tourists have died in a bus crash in the Dominican Republic
13 other Canadians were injured in the crash.
Leigh Whiting from Ontario says she was originally scheduled to be on the bus that crashed Sunday evening in the Dominican Republic, leaving two Canadians dead and 13 others injured.
Whiting, on vacation with family in Boca Chica, says she decided last-minute to book a private van from the airport to her hotel.
In an interview, the 52-year-old woman from Georgetown, Ont., says she's still in shock by what happened.
Local authorities have said the bus slid across a road in the tourist area of La Romana, about an hour's drive west of the popular resort area of Punta Cana and east of the capital, Santo Domingo.
They said two Canadians died and the 13 injured were between the ages of 37 and 72.
Sunwing is offering its condolences, saying in a statement that the bus was operated by one of its third-party providers, transferring guests from Punta Cana International Airport to hotels via NexusTours.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.