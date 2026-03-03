2 Canadian tourists have died in a bus crash in the Dominican Republic

13 other Canadians were injured in the crash.

Bridge in La Romana, Dominican Republic.

The crash occurred in the tourist area of La Romana, Dominican Republic.

Ritu Jethani | Dreamstime
Writer

Leigh Whiting from Ontario says she was originally scheduled to be on the bus that crashed Sunday evening in the Dominican Republic, leaving two Canadians dead and 13 others injured.

Whiting, on vacation with family in Boca Chica, says she decided last-minute to book a private van from the airport to her hotel.

In an interview, the 52-year-old woman from Georgetown, Ont., says she's still in shock by what happened.

Local authorities have said the bus slid across a road in the tourist area of La Romana, about an hour's drive west of the popular resort area of Punta Cana and east of the capital, Santo Domingo.

They said two Canadians died and the 13 injured were between the ages of 37 and 72.

Sunwing is offering its condolences, saying in a statement that the bus was operated by one of its third-party providers, transferring guests from Punta Cana International Airport to hotels via NexusTours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2026.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

dominican republictravel news
CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Some Canadians in Mexico have been ordered to shelter in place after an outbreak of violence

The affected area includes the popular resort city of Puerto Vallarta.

Over 26,000 Canadians are in Mexico and travellers are being urged to register with the feds

More than 8,000 Canadians in Mexico have already contacted Global Affairs Canada in the last day.

Canada has issued travel advisories for 8 hotspots — including an 'avoid all travel' warning

Listen up, travellers! 🚨

Canada has issued travel warnings for 7 sun destinations, including Jamaica, Cuba & Mexico

Travelling in the next couple of months? Get informed. ⚠️

This picture-perfect Toronto neighbourhood is the best spot to live in the city, locals say

Would you move here?

Canadian passport fees are going up this month and you'll pay more to get the travel document

"Fees for travel documents will be adjusted each year to align with inflation."

I moved to Toronto and discovered the worst thing about renting here (it's not the prices)

It's not for the weak!

BC is getting rid of time changes and the last spring forward is this weekend

The province will soon be on daylight saving time permanently.

CRA offers automatic tax filing and it could help 'put more money in your pocket'

You could be eligible for the service without even knowing it.

Parks Canada is hiring for high-paying jobs with salaries up to $129K a year and $41 an hour

Some jobs are in national parks! 🏞️

This Ontario beach with a 40 km silky sandspit is one of Ontario's most 'underrated' getaways

It's never too early to plan a summer escape.

Ontario's safest cities for driving were revealed and you might not expect the top locations

It's based on accidents and infractions like distracted driving and speeding. 🚗

Gene-edited pork has been approved in Canada but labels aren't mandatory

It's the only genetically modified meat approved for sale in Canada.

Mark Carney got publicly called out by a Liberal MP for his support of Iran strikes (VIDEO)

Liberal MP Will Greaves released a video openly criticizing Carney's stance.