This picture-perfect Toronto neighbourhood is the best spot to live in the city, locals say

Thinking of moving to Toronto? The city has so many diverse neighbourhoods, each offering its own unique vibes and a distinct mix of culture, cuisine, and more.

From lakeside communities to quiet, picturesque areas, there's something for everyone, but with so many options, choosing the right spot can be tricky.

We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page to share their thoughts on Toronto's best neighbourhoods to call home, and this beautiful region was one of the recommended spots.

According to readers, Toronto's Distillery District is one of the best places to live in the city.

The iconic area is a 10-minute drive from Union Station and is known for its cobblestone streets and Victorian-era charm.

According to the website, the Distillery Historic District is "Canada's premier arts, culture and entertainment destination," boasting over 40 boutiques, as well as unique events and delicious eateries.

The pedestrian-only village dates back to the 1800s and was once home to the largest distillery in the world, so if you love history and old-world charm, this could be the Toronto neighbourhood for you.

One of the most famous aspects of the area is its world-renowned Christmas Market. Come November each year, the quaint streets transform with glittering lights and cozy vendor booths, making it look like a scene from a holiday card.

According to Toronto Rentals, the Distillery District area is perfect for "trend-conscious hipsters or young urbanites who will love the marriage of industrial, downtown, modern and historical architecture."

However, Toronto Rentals notes that families may find it difficult to find a large enough home in the small lofts and apartments of the Distillery District.

As the area is a top tourist destination, it can get busy, especially during the Christmas season, so it may not be the best fit if you prefer quiet, peaceful streets.

The Distillery District is not directly on a subway line; however, it is accessible by streetcar, and subway stops are a walk away.

According to Condos.ca, the current average listing price for a rental in the Distillery District is $2,590.

