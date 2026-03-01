This Ontario harbour town is perfect if you love soft-sand beaches and East Coast vibes

You don't need to hop on a flight to enjoy a little taste of the East Coast. This Ontario beach town is the perfect spot to visit if you're craving sandy shores and quaint harbour vibes this summer.

You can spend your days lounging on the sand, wandering through boutique shops, sipping drinks on a lakeside patio, and soaking up vibrant sunsets, all without leaving the province.

With its warm waters and cozy coastal charm, this quaint village is worth keeping on your radar for a summer escape.

Port Stanley is a beautiful beach town nestled on the shores of Lake Erie, about 3 hours from Toronto. Its website describes it as a "hidden gem" with "vibrant local businesses, breathtaking beaches, and captivating events."

According to Port Stanley's Kokomo Beach Club, the town was founded as a fishing village in 1812, and its nautical roots can still be seen today, making it feel like a mini trip to the East Coast.

In the summer, the biggest attraction is the town's beaches. Port Stanley Main Beach is "one of the finest stretches of sandy beach on Lake Erie's north shore," according to Ontario's Southwest, and it features warm, shallow waters perfect for a swim.

Port Stanley's Main Beach is among just 16 beaches in Canada awarded Blue Flag status, recognized for its pristine sands and high safety standards.

For a more peaceful swim, head to Port Stanley's Little Beach, a 185-metre stretch of calm, sandy shoreline with shallow waters protected by a natural berm.

Once you've soaked up the sun on the beach, the village has plenty more to explore. You can catch a show at the Port Stanley Festival Theatre, stroll along the waterfront to the historic Port Stanley Lighthouse, browse local treasures at the Art Emporium, and take a scenic ride on the Port Stanley Terminal Railway.

You can cool off with an ice cream cone from Broderick's or head to The Harbour Merchant Coffee Company Inc. for a specialty drink and treat.

For a classic beach‑town meal, grab a juicy burger at Mackie's right by the sand. You can also check out GT's On The Beach, known for its beachside patio and menu with tasty local fare, or head into town for tacos at Main Street Taqueria and pub‑style favourites at Two Forks.

For a more elevated dinner, SoLo on Main offers dishes made with fresh, local ingredients.

Some venues and restaurants are open seasonally, so be sure to plan ahead if you're travelling during off-season.

With its warm-water beaches and East Coast vibes, Port Stanley is a beautiful spot for a staycation this summer.

