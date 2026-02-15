8 beautiful vacation spots in Ontario that aren't Niagara Falls
There are so many beautiful places to visit in the province!
The Niagara Falls region is an iconic getaway spot in Ontario, drawing around 14 million visitors annually, according to the tourism website.
If you've already checked this world-famous spot off your list, there's no shortage of other unforgettable places to discover across the province. From charming beach towns to lively cities, Ontario is packed with stunning destinations that are perfect for a weekend escape or an even longer stay.
Here are eight beautiful vacation spots to explore in Ontario if you've already seen Niagara Falls.
Prince Edward County
Why you need to go: Prince Edward County draws tourists with its mix of sandy shorelines, quiet villages, and countryside dotted with wineries. It's a beautiful spot for a day trip or staycation, with activities that suit beach lovers, foodies, and explorers alike.
Quaint towns like Picton and Wellington offer walkable main streets with local boutiques, bakeries, and relaxed places to eat. You can browse farm stands for seasonal fruit and vegetables, then make a stop at one of the region's many wineries to sip boozy drinks made from Ontario-grown grapes.
Sandbanks Provincial Park is one of the region's biggest draws, thanks to its long stretches of silky sand and sparkling waters. The park has three beaches, plus trails through dunes and beautiful scenery if you want more than just a swim.
If you're looking for more adventures, you can rent bikes and ride part of the Millennium Trail, a flat rail trail that runs through vineyards, forests, and small communities across the county. It's an easy way to see the landscape without planning a long hike.
Muskoka
Why you need to go: You don't have to leave Ontario to enjoy an upscale lakeside escape. Muskoka is known as the "Hamptons of the North" for its wide-open water views, picturesque shorelines, and cottage-country scenery.
The region blends nature with small-town charm, offering forested parks, waterfront trails, and communities centred on lakes. It's home to year-round attractions, whether you're swimming in summer, hiking in fall, or bundling up for winter adventures.
There's no shortage of towns to explore. Bracebridge features a dramatic waterfall right downtown, while Huntsville has a charming core filled with shops and cafes. Bala, a tiny village on Lake Muskoka, is known for its cozy vibes and lively summer atmosphere.
For additional fun, you can book a cruise aboard a Muskoka Steamships and spend a few hours gliding past dreamy cottages and island homes on Lake Muskoka.
If you're visiting at night, Torrance Barrens Dark-Sky Preserve is one of the best places in Ontario to stargaze, thanks to its minimal light pollution.
1000 Islands
Why you need to go: The Thousand Islands region is a magical spot to explore, with its maze of tiny islands, historic landmarks, and waterfront communities spread along the St. Lawrence River.
The area's mix of clear water, storybook scenery, and old-world architecture makes it a dreamy spot for a short escape.
Set along the border between Ontario and New York, the region is known for its river views and vacation vibes.
You can spend a weekend enjoying boat rides, lookout points, hidden beaches, and picturesque town streets.
One of the best ways to see the islands is by getting out on the water, whether that's on a guided cruise or by renting a kayak and paddling past cottages and small private islands.
In Gananoque, you can stroll the waterfront trail, browse local shops, or stop for a meal with river views.
Beyond town, there's plenty to fill your itinerary. You can visit Boldt Castle on Heart Island, walk through the 1000 Islands Tower for sweeping views, or explore the Brockville Railway Tunnel, a former rail passage now open for pedestrian walks.
Theatre lovers can catch a show at the Thousand Islands Playhouse, while outdoor fans can hike or picnic in Thousand Islands National Park.
Manitoulin Island
Why you need to go: You don't have to leave Ontario to enjoy an island escape. Manitoulin Island is the world's largest freshwater island, and it's full of natural beauty waiting to be explored.
From quiet beaches to scenic trails, the island has a mix of outdoor adventure and small-town charm.
You can reach it by ferry from Tobermory or drive across the swing bridge, making it easy to plan a weekend getaway or longer trip.
Once there, you can hike trails that pass through forests, cliffs, and hidden waterfalls, or relax on sandy beaches with clear, calm waters.
Heritage sites are another highlight.
The island is home to historic lighthouses, cultural landmarks, and picturesque small towns like Little Current and Manitowaning, where you can stroll, grab a coffee, or shop for local crafts.
For a unique experience, visit Bridal Veil Falls for a short hike to a stunning waterfall, tour the Ojibwe Cultural Centre to learn about Indigenous history, or explore Misery Bay Provincial Park.
Thunder Bay
Why you need to go: Thunder Bay shows off a more rugged side of Ontario, with dramatic cliffs, wide lake views, and easy access to the outdoors.
The city balances its scenic setting with an urban feel, offering independent cafes, local shops, and historic areas like the Waterfront District and Fort William.
You don't have to travel far to reach nature. Sleeping Giant Provincial Park is a major draw, with hiking routes that lead to lookout points over Lake Superior and trails that wind through forests and rocky terrain.
Nearby, you can visit Kakabeka Falls, often called the "Niagara of the North," where a boardwalk takes you right up to the rushing water.
Along the shoreline, you can walk or bike the Marina Park waterfront trail, watch ships pass through the harbour, or stop at the Terry Fox Monument for views of the lake and surrounding hills.
If you're into history, Fort William Historical Park lets you step back into the fur trade era with reconstructed buildings and costumed interpreters.
Tobermory
Why you need to go: Tobermory is a dreamy coastal gem that will have you forgetting you're in Ontario. Set along the tip of the Bruce Peninsula, the harbour town is known for its bright blue water, charming harbour, and laid-back summer atmosphere.
In the little village, you'll find cute local shops, sunlit patios, and ice cream stops lining the waterfront. You can spend the day enjoying local eateries, grabbing an iced coffee, exploring the stores, and watching boats come and go.
There's just as much to see beyond the downtown. The area is surrounded by breathtaking landscapes, including two national parks, and is a gateway to destinations like Flowerpot Island. The island features walking trails, tall rock formations, and crystal-clear water along the shoreline.
One of the most popular attractions in the region is the Grotto, a natural cave carved into the cliffs above Georgian Bay. It's known for its bright turquoise water, rocky shoreline, and views over the bay, making it a must-see for visitors.
Lake Huron
Why you need to go: White sand shores, charming beach towns, and more await you at this dreamy summer destination in Ontario.
Lake Huron is a beautiful place for a warm-weather escape, and you can find boutique hotels, cottages, Airbnbs, and more to enjoy.
The region is home to enchanting beach towns such as Goderich, Port Elgin, and Bayfield, where you'll discover waterside patios, local cafes, unique shops, and historic streets.
It also boasts some breathtaking beaches. Grand Bend, also known as "Florida North," is home to an incredible stretch of silky sand, while Port Elgin boasts six white-sand beaches to enjoy.
Blue Mountain Village
Why you need to go: This pedestrian village is a year-round destination, offering a mix of outdoor adventures and unique activities in every season.
During the warmer months, you can lounge on private beaches, catch an outdoor movie under the sun, or enjoy drinks on patios with panoramic mountain views.
You can also hike nearby trails for scenic overlooks, try zip-lining through the forest, speed through trees on the mountain coaster, and climb to new heights on the high ropes course.
When winter arrives, the area turns into a snowy wonderland. Skiing and snowboarding are popular, but you can also try cross-country skiing, ice skating on a mountain top trail, or snowshoeing through quiet forests.
After a day in the snow, you can warm up in cozy cafes, browse boutique shops, or attend seasonal events like winter markets and holiday light festivals.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.