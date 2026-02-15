This beautiful lakeside city in Ontario is like a mini trip to Europe, according to readers
Time to plan a staycation!
If you've been craving a trip abroad but don't want to spend all your savings on a pricey plane ticket, this Ontario destination might be the next best thing.
With shining lake views, a quaint downtown, and historic architecture, it's like a mini trip to Europe.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share places in Ontario that make them feel like they're in Europe. The post received hundreds of comments, and this beautiful city was one of the recommended spots.
Perched on the sparkling edge of Lake Ontario, Kingston is a city steeped in history and charm.
Nicknamed the "Limestone City," Kingston's streets are lined with enchanting stone buildings that give off a European feel.
European settlers first arrived in the area in the 1600s, and by 1841, Kingston had become Canada's first capital, according to the City of Kingston.
Kingston has something to enjoy for every season, making it the perfect spot for a staycation.
You can hop on a trolley tour, explore the historic penitentiary, take in a scenic cruise, wander through galleries and museums, or even join a spooky haunted walk for some extra thrills.
Another highlight of Kingston is its food scene. You can enjoy drinks in historic pubs, indulge in fresh farm-to-table dishes, or dig into a delicious brunch with lakefront views. When the weather warms up, a gelato in hand is perfect for a scenic stroll along the waterfront.
During the winter months, you can glide around the enchanting ice rink, catch a show at the local theatre, warm up in European-style cafes, and enjoy attractions like escape rooms.
Summer brings tons of outdoor activities, from markets and movies under the stars to patios and scenic strolls.
If you're dreaming of European charm without leaving Ontario, locals say this historic city is the place to be.
