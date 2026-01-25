You're not a true Ontarian unless you've been to at least 8 of these 12 stunning destinations
How many can you check off the list?
Ontario is full of incredible places just waiting to be explored. From rugged parks with sparkling lakes to charming towns that feel straight out of Europe, there's no shortage of spots to escape for a weekend, or even just a day.
Some destinations are well-known, while others are hidden gems, but only true Ontarians have likely visited at least eight of these 12 must-see spots.
So, how many have you been to? It might be time to start planning your next road trip to some of these magical corners of the province.
Manitoulin Island
Why You Need To Go: Did you know you can find the world's largest freshwater island right here in Ontario? Manitoulin Island is a beautiful hidden gem with stunning trails, crystal-clear beaches, and more.
It's accessible via ferry from Tobermory or by car from the swing bridge.
During your visit, you can explore heritage lighthouses, hidden waterfalls, beautiful vistas, and stunning white sand beaches.
Tobermory
Why You Need To Go: Visiting Tobermory almost makes you forget you're still in Ontario. This charming harbour village feels like a little slice of Greece, with crystal-clear waters, colourful boats, and that small-town summer vibe.
The village itself is full of cozy shops, ice cream parlours, and sun-soaked patios perfect for relaxing over a coffee or snack.
Outside of town, there's plenty to explore. Tobermory is home to two national parks, plus natural wonders like Flowerpot Island, where hiking trails, limestone cliffs, and sparkling waters make it feel truly magical.
The Grotto is an iconic destination to visit with "crystal-clear waters, dramatic caves and limestone cliffs overlooking Georgian Bay," according to Explore the Bruce.
Muskoka
Why You Need To Go: You can visit the "Hamptons of the North" without leaving the province. Muskoka is a renowned Ontario getaway spot offering endless lakes and stunning scenery.
The area is home to cozy small towns, gorgeous parks and lakefront cottages, making it an excellent destination for an escape. It's a magical spot to visit at any time of year, offering waterfalls, hikes, enchanting ice trails, scenic cruises and luxurious spas.
There are many cute villages to explore within Muskoka, from Bracebridge to Huntsville and Bala.
Lanark County
Why you need to go: Lanark County is full of hidden gems, rolling countryside, and scenic waterways, making it a beautiful spot to explore.
According to Destination Ontario, the region is home to some of Canada's prettiest towns, such as Almonte, Perth, and Smiths Falls.
You can explore the quaint towns, artisan shops, and cozy cafes, or head outdoors for hiking, kayaking, and cycling along picturesque trails.
The area is also home to waterfalls, historic mills, and charming rural landscapes that are perfect for a weekend getaway, or even just a day trip to unwind and soak up some Ontario charm.
Stratford
Why You Need To Go: Stratford feels like stepping into an English-inspired small town, making it a must-see at least once.
The city is best known for the Stratford Festival, which runs from April to October and features everything from Shakespeare to modern plays. Beyond the theatre, you can wander gardens, check out local shops, follow self-guided trails, and enjoy some delicious food.
Ottawa
Why you need to go: As Canada's capital, Ottawa is a must-visit. The city blends historic charm with vibrant neighbourhoods, canals, and cultural hotspots, making it easy to explore on foot.
You can wander around museums, catch a festival, or stroll along the Rideau Canal, which offers skating in winter or boating in summer. From colourful markets and local cafes to scenic parks and iconic landmarks, Ottawa has enough to keep both first-timers and repeat visitors entertained.
Prince Edward County
Why you need to go: Soft-sand beaches, charming small towns, and rolling vineyards make Prince Edward County a must-visit destination in Ontario. Perfect for a weekend getaway or even a staycation, the area has a little something for everyone.
You can wander through the quaint streets of Picton and Wellington, stop at farm markets for fresh local produce, and sip wine at some of the county's many vineyards.
Outdoor enthusiasts will love Sandbanks Provincial Park, famous for its three white-sand beaches and waters that look almost tropical. Beyond that, there are cozy cafes, artisan shops, and scenic country roads that make exploring the region feel like stepping into a picture-perfect postcard.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've taken a mini trip to Europe while visiting this beautiful small town. Niagara-on-the-Lake is a dreamy spot to visit year-round and is brimming with charm.
The streets are lined with quaint boutiques, cozy cafes, and delicious eateries that feel straight out of a storybook. It's surrounded by rolling vineyards, scenic trails, and gorgeous countryside views.
It's also home to dreamy spas, luxurious stays, and upscale dining spots, making it a great spot for a romantic escape.
Thousand Islands
Why You Need To Go: The Thousand Islands is a "sightseer's paradise" dotted with enchanting castles, endless islands, crystal waters and cozy towns.
Located along the Ontario–New York border, it's a perfect spot for a weekend getaway.
You can take a boat cruise around the islands, wander waterfront towns like Gananoque, or check out attractions like the 1000 Islands Tower, Brockville Railway Tunnel, Thousand Islands Playhouse, and Thousand Islands National Park.
Thunder Bay
Why you need to go: Thunder Bay is Northern Ontario at its most scenic, with rugged landscapes, Lake Superior views, and plenty of outdoor adventures. The city itself has a laid-back vibe, with local cafes, shops, and historic neighbourhoods to explore.
Nature is never far away. You can hike the trails of Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, take in waterfalls and lookouts, or spend a day along the rocky shores of Lake Superior. Whether you're chasing sunsets, fresh air, or hidden gems, Thunder Bay is a northern escape worth adding to your bucket list.
Toronto
Why you need to go: Toronto is a city full of energy, major attractions, and hidden gems waiting to be explored. From the iconic skyline and bustling neighbourhoods to under-the-radar restaurants and colourful street art, there's always something new to discover.
Foodies can wander through vibrant districts like Kensington Market or Queen Street West, grabbing everything from international eats to locally roasted coffee. There are endless museums, galleries, and theatres to explore, as well as islands, ravines, and waterfront trails. Whether you're strolling historic streets, catching views from the CN Tower, or just soaking up the city buzz, Toronto is the place to be if you're craving excitement.
Blue Mountain Village
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for adventure, Blue Mountain Village is worth a visit. The destination offers year-round activities and is complete with a charming pedestrian village and quaint shops.
Depending on the time of year, you can hit the slopes, lace up skates, or spend your days hiking and checking out local events. There's also a mountain coaster that sends riders down a steep track, plus patios for dining and a gondola offering views of the area.
