Toronto police are investigating a reported shooting at the US consulate
No injuries have been reported.
Shots fired at the United States consulate in Toronto were denounced as an unacceptable act of intimidation by Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday, as police searched for suspects.
No injuries have been reported after police say gunfire hit the consulate in Toronto's downtown core early Tuesday morning.
A forensic Toronto police officer photographs bullet impact marks at the front U.S. consulate in Toronto on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.Frank Gunn | The Canadian Press
Ford's statement said he expected police to bring "every resource to bear" on the search for those responsible for the "violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbours".
"Everyone at all levels of government and across Canada needs to make clear that there is zero tolerance for this sort of intimidating and dangerous behaviour," he said.
Police responded around 5:30 a.m. to reports the consulate had been hit by gunshots. No suspect information has been released.
Evidence markers were visible outside the consulate as officers surveyed the scene at University Avenue and Queen Street West Tuesday morning.
Investigators pointed at what appeared to be a bullet-sized dent on the door and a police officer photographed an impact mark on an exterior stone wall.
Forensic Toronto police officer points to a bullet impact mark at the U.S. consulate in Toronto on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Police are investigating reports that the United States consulate in Toronto's downtown core was hit by early morning gunfire Tuesday.Frank Gunn | The Canadian Press
A police forensic identification van was parked nearby.
University Avenue was closed southbound from Armoury Street, police said.
The reported shooting comes after two Toronto-area synagogues were struck by gunfire last weekend.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2026.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.