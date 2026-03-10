Toronto police are investigating a reported shooting at the US consulate

No injuries have been reported.

Forensic Toronto police officers looks for evidence at the U.S. consulate in Toronto.

Forensic Toronto police officers looks for evidence at the U.S. consulate in Toronto on Tuesday March 10, 2026.

Frank Gunn | The Canadian Press
Writer

Shots fired at the United States consulate in Toronto were denounced as an unacceptable act of intimidation by Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday, as police searched for suspects.

No injuries have been reported after police say gunfire hit the consulate in Toronto's downtown core early Tuesday morning.

A forensic Toronto police officer photographs bullet impact marks at the front U.S. consulate in Toronto. A forensic Toronto police officer photographs bullet impact marks at the front U.S. consulate in Toronto on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.Frank Gunn | The Canadian Press

Ford's statement said he expected police to bring "every resource to bear" on the search for those responsible for the "violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbours".

"Everyone at all levels of government and across Canada needs to make clear that there is zero tolerance for this sort of intimidating and dangerous behaviour," he said.

Police responded around 5:30 a.m. to reports the consulate had been hit by gunshots. No suspect information has been released.

Evidence markers were visible outside the consulate as officers surveyed the scene at University Avenue and Queen Street West Tuesday morning.

Investigators pointed at what appeared to be a bullet-sized dent on the door and a police officer photographed an impact mark on an exterior stone wall.

Forensic Toronto police officer points to a bullet impact mark at the U.S. consulate in Toronto. Forensic Toronto police officer points to a bullet impact mark at the U.S. consulate in Toronto on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Police are investigating reports that the United States consulate in Toronto's downtown core was hit by early morning gunfire Tuesday.Frank Gunn | The Canadian Press

A police forensic identification van was parked nearby.

University Avenue was closed southbound from Armoury Street, police said.

The reported shooting comes after two Toronto-area synagogues were struck by gunfire last weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

toronto policecrime newscanada newstoronto newsontario newscanada-us news
TorontoCanadaNewsNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Some Canadians in Mexico have been ordered to shelter in place after an outbreak of violence

The affected area includes the popular resort city of Puerto Vallarta.

Carney travels to India as Sikh Canadians warn about threats from the Indian government

Canadian Sikhs are calling on Carney to take a firmer stand on India.

7 ways the war in Iran could impact Canadians — from grocery prices to terrorism

As the conflict engulfs the broader Middle East, here are some possible implications for Canadians.

Mark Carney got publicly called out by a Liberal MP for his support of Iran strikes (VIDEO)

Liberal MP Will Greaves released a video openly criticizing Carney's stance.

A storm in Ontario will bring up to 15 cm of snow, ice pellets and 'prolonged' freezing rain

There is a risk of multi-day power outages.

One of Canada's 'most adorable' small towns is this lakeside gem 1 hour from Toronto

It has scenic beaches and historic streets.

7 things about life in Ottawa I thought were totally normal... until I moved away

Leaving home didn't erase the good, but it confirmed why I felt ready to go 👀

Public Health Agency of Canada is hiring nurses for jobs at airports that pay up to $115,000

The positions are open in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

7 ways the war in Iran could impact Canadians — from grocery prices to terrorism

As the conflict engulfs the broader Middle East, here are some possible implications for Canadians.

Lotto Max winner found out she won $1 million while on a walk with her dogs

"I may have said some mildly explicit words."

This dreamy beach town with warm waters is one of Ontario's most underrated vacay spots

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Canada Child Benefit payments for March go out soon and parents can get hundreds of dollars

Look for a direct deposit in your bank account or a cheque in your mailbox! 💸

Canada's swankiest airport lounge from the 1950s still exists — Here's a look inside

It just received official heritage designation. 🛫

Canadian serial killer Allan Legere, the 'Monster of the Miramichi,' has died in prison

The 78-year-old convicted murderer and rapist was serving a life sentence.