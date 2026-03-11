Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 10 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot
Check your tickets!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 10 have been revealed.
This Tuesday's Lotto Max draw offers a $25 million jackpot.
Now, here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot and cash prizes.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 10?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 10 are 14, 16, 22, 28, 33, 37 and 48, with 47 as the bonus number.
There is no winner of the $25 million jackpot, but thousands of cash prizes from $20 to $3,712 have been won in Canada.
So, that means the next Lotto Max draw on March 13 will offer a $30 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 6?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 6 were 3, 6, 12, 21, 28, 35 and 41. Then, the bonus number was 47.
Nobody won the $20 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
But thousands of tickets scored Canadians cash prizes worth between $20 and $168,138.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($5 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.