Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 10 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

person holding olg lotto max tickets

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 10 have been revealed.

This Tuesday's Lotto Max draw offers a $25 million jackpot.

Now, here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot and cash prizes.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 10?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 10 are 14, 16, 22, 28, 33, 37 and 48, with 47 as the bonus number.

There is no winner of the $25 million jackpot, but thousands of cash prizes from $20 to $3,712 have been won in Canada.

So, that means the next Lotto Max draw on March 13 will offer a $30 million jackpot.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 6?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 6 were 3, 6, 12, 21, 28, 35 and 41. Then, the bonus number was 47.

Nobody won the $20 million jackpot in Friday's draw.

But thousands of tickets scored Canadians cash prizes worth between $20 and $168,138.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($5 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winning numberslotto max
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 10 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you matched the numbers!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 3 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

It's time to check your tickets.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 4 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

Are you a winner?

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 11 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

So many cash prizes have been won!

Canada's swankiest airport lounge from the 1950s still exists — Here's a look inside

It just received official heritage designation. 🛫

CSIS is hiring for these jobs in Ontario that pay up to $120,000 a year

Some positions don't require a university degree or a college diploma.

Canadian serial killer Allan Legere, the 'Monster of the Miramichi,' has died in prison

The 78-year-old convicted murderer and rapist was serving a life sentence.

An ice storm threatens 20 mm of freezing rain and warnings are in effect for parts of Ontario

Power outages and property damage are likely because of ice build-up.

Canada Child Benefit payments for March go out soon and parents can get hundreds of dollars

Look for a direct deposit in your bank account or a cheque in your mailbox! 💸

Mark Carney changes plans after backlash from MPs for skipping Iran war debate

The prime minister is now attending question period on Tuesday.

Public Health Agency of Canada is hiring nurses for jobs at airports that pay up to $115,000

The positions are open in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

Lotto Max winner found out she won $1 million while on a walk with her dogs

"I may have said some mildly explicit words."

Toronto police are investigating a reported shooting at the US consulate

No injuries have been reported.

9 things I did to save serious money as a Toronto newcomer trying not to break the bank

From local hacks to newcomer perks!💸