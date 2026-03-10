Mark Carney changes plans after backlash from MPs for skipping Iran war debate
The prime minister is now attending question period on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Mark Carney has changed his schedule to attend Tuesday's question period in the House of Commons, after facing criticism for not answering to parliamentarians about Canada's position on the war in Iran.
Carney's official itinerary, published Monday, said he would have no public events Tuesday. An updated version sent Tuesday added question period to his public schedule.
That change came after several opposition MPs called out the prime minister for not showing up to a debate on the Iran war in the House of Commons Monday night — a debate which the government itself initiated.
Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Defence Minister David McGuinty took part in the debate in Carney's absence.
Carney was not there because he was attending a community Iftar — an event at sunset to break the daily fast during Ramadan — according to his Monday itinerary.
Carney also did not attend question period Monday.
Parliamentary rules prevent MPs from making statements in the House about who is not there, but many pointed out during the debate that Carney had yet to explain Canada's position on the war to them, or to answer any of their questions.
"In Quebec and across Canada, people are wondering where the prime minister is. Where is the prime minister in this debate? Where is the prime minister in this arena that we call the House of Commons?" said Quebec Conservative MP Gérard Deltell.
"I will not point out the presence or absence of anyone either, but I will say that I would have really liked, given the importance of this moment, to know the prime minister's position. I would have liked to hear it but I imagine that will not happen tonight," said Bloc Québécois MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay.
"We see a prime minister who has decided to be radio silent in Parliament on this issue. He has not stood in his place, he has not addressed Parliament and he has not voiced any opinion, except when someone puts a microphone in his face wherever he is travelling around the world doing his own things," added Ontario Conservative MP Costas Menegakis.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre at one point tried to point out Carney's absence. He was cut off by the Speaker.
Carney has been criticized in recent days for being inconsistent in his approach to the war.
While he initially supported the airstrikes as a means of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, Carney said days later that support came "with regret" because the U.S. and Israel did not follow international law when they launched hostilities.
He later came in for more criticism when he refused to rule out Canada participating in the war. Carney made that statement in response to a question and indicated it was a hypothetical situation.
Bloc Québécois House leader Christine Normandin said Carney's decision not to join the debate follows a pattern her party has observed throughout his first year in office — "a disinterest, at best, for parliamentary work and for answering questions and for accountability."
NDP Leader Don Davies said Carney's decision to skip the debate was unacceptable.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2026.