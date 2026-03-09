Public Health Agency of Canada is hiring nurses for jobs at airports that pay up to $115,000
The positions are open in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.
These government of Canada jobs for nurses are available at airports in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.
If you get hired, you can earn close to or more than $100,000 a year!
Currently, the Public Health Agency of Canada is looking for nurses to join the Quarantine Program Team as Senior Border & Travel Health Nurse Advisors.
There are three positions at Vancouver International Airport, two positions at Calgary International Airport, three positions at Toronto Pearson International Airport and two positions at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.
You can make $99,042 to $115,426 a year if you get hired by the Public Health Agency of Canada for these high-paying jobs.
The duties of a Senior Border & Travel Health Nurse Advisor include:
- conducting complex public health and communicable disease assessments, including telephone-based evaluations
- managing high-volume data entry and extended periods of computer-based work
- applying and supporting the implementation of public health legislation, policies, and clinical protocols
- providing guidance and mentorship to colleagues and partners to promote consistent and evidence-informed practice
- collaborating with stakeholders such as CBSA, Transport Canada, airport authorities, airlines, and provincial or territorial public health partners
- contributing to operational planning, readiness activities, surge response, and continuous improvement initiatives
You must have a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in nursing, nursing service administration, nursing education, or a field relevant to the position.
Current valid registration or eligibility for registration as a Registered Nurse in a province or territory of Canada is required.
Also, you need experience in:
- a clinical or public health setting relevant to communicable disease or infection prevention and control (e.g., emergency department, urgent care, infectious disease unit, border health screening, community health settings or communicable disease control)
- working in a multi-disciplinary environment
- building and maintaining collaborative relationships with partners to support program delivery, outreach, and stakeholder engagement
- preparing accurate, timely and legally defensible documentation, reports, or records related to public health assessments, investigations, or operational decisions
- contributing to the planning and development of public health programs, communicable diseases operational activities or clinical protocols (e.g., readiness assessment, surge response, gap identification, or continuity planning)
You must be able to manage challenging situations with clients and partners and analyze information, assess risk, and recommend appropriate public health actions.
Also, you need to know English and French and be able to communicate effectively verbally and in writing.
A valid Class G driver's license in Ontario or a Class 5 driver's license in the rest of Canada is needed for this job.
If you get hired, you could be required to:
- work shifts, including evenings, weekends, and statutory holidays
- stand for extended periods and work in busy, high-traffic environments
- interact with travellers and partners in challenging or high-stress situations
- wear personal protective equipment in accordance with infection prevention and control measures
- be mobilized for surge response during public health emergencies
The deadline to apply is March 16, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Senior Border & Travel Health Nurse Advisor
Salary: $99,042 to $115,426
Company: Public Health Agency of Canada
Location: Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You must have a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in nursing, nursing service administration, nursing education, or a specialty relevant to the position.
Current valid registration or eligibility for registration as a Registered Nurse in a province or territory of Canada is required.
Also, you need experience in:
- a clinical or public health setting relevant to communicable disease or infection prevention and control
- working in a multi-disciplinary environment
- building and maintaining collaborative relationships with partners to support program delivery, outreach, and stakeholder engagement
- preparing accurate, timely and legally defensible documentation, reports, or records related to public health assessments, investigations, or operational decisions
- contributing to the planning and development of public health programs, communicable diseases operational activities or clinical protocols
You must be able to manage challenging situations with clients and partners and analyze information, assess risk, and recommend appropriate public health actions.
Also, you need to know English and French and be able to communicate effectively verbally and in writing.
A valid Class G driver's license in Ontario or a Class 5 driver's license in the rest of Canada is needed for this job.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.