Canadians say they're visiting this Ontario town with waterfront views instead of the US

Ontario has no shortage of dreamy places to travel to, and this charming town is a magical spot for a weekend escape. Offering quaint streets, cozy coffee shops, and beautiful waterfront views, it's the perfect spot for a passport-free getaway.

Narcity Canada asked its Facebook audience where they're planning to go instead of travelling to the U.S., and this picturesque Ontario spot came up as one of the choices.

Set along the edge of Nottawasaga Bay, Collingwood is a postcard-worthy town roughly a two-hour drive from Toronto.

It's a beautiful place to explore for a few days, offering historic character, boutique shops, amazing places to eat, and a waterfront where you can soak up gorgeous views.

The downtown is a dreamy spot to spend an afternoon. It's dotted with unique local shops, warm cafés, restaurants, and more. As you wander, you can enjoy historic architecture and hidden murals throughout the area.

Don't miss out on a coffee break at spots like The Tremont Cafe, Espresso Post, and Gibson & Company.

You can also enjoy a performance at Theatre Collingwood and learn about the town's history at Craigleith Heritage Depot.

According to Experience Simcoe County, Collingwood's "colourful history shaped by the railways, shipbuilding and agriculture can be seen in its historic downtown that is bustling with energy and creativity and is home to an incredible array of culinary talent and local, farm fresh and artisanal foods and beverages."

Bring some comfy shoes! Collingwood features over 60 kilometres of trails, as well as nearby nature attractions such as Scenic Caves Nature Adventures, where you can explore caverns and a towering suspension bridge.

You'll also want to spend some time in Blue Mountain Village. The all-season getaway spot features spas, a mountain coaster, gondola rides, European-style streets, eateries, and more.

During the winter, the region becomes a snowy paradise with ski hills, mountaintop skating, and postcard-worthy streets.

If you truly want to pamper yourself, you can book a relaxing day at Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, recently named among the best in North America.

If a staycation is on your travel agenda this year, Collingwood's scenic shoreline and mix of things to do make it a great spot for an escape.

