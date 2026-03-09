Lotto Max winner found out she won $1 million while on a walk with her dogs
"I may have said some mildly explicit words."
A recent Lotto Max winner in Alberta scored a $1 million prize.
She checked her ticket at a gas station and said a few "mildly explicit words" when the win was revealed!
It was just announced that the winner of a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the Lotto Max draw on December 30 is Sandra Mogdan.
Mogdan purchased the winning ticket at Lakeview Gas King, which is located at 2710 12 Avenue South in Lethbridge.
She got one of the 51 Maxmillions prizes available in the last Lotto Max draw of 2025.
The Lotto Max winning numbers were 2, 4, 9, 24, 35, 45 and 48 for that Maxmillions prize.
Not only did she buy the ticket at a gas station, but that's also where she found out that she won.
Mogdan was out on a walk with her two dogs and stopped at a local gas station to check her ticket.
"I was stunned," she told Lotto Spot while claiming her million-dollar prize. "I may have said some mildly explicit words."
Then, a little while after finding out that she matched all seven numbers to get $1 million, Mogdan bought coffee and went to see her husband to tell him about the Lotto Max win.
"It took him a few minutes for it to register for him," she said.
Even now, both of them still think the win is "unreal."
Mogdan has a few practical ideas for the $1 million Lotto Max prize rather than plans for extravagant purchases.
"I'm hoping we'll get our driveway fixed," she revealed.
Then, she's going to invest some of the money and "save the rest."
Mogdan explained that she and her husband are in their 60s, so this $1 million win is going to have an impact on the rest of their lives.
"We had an idea of what the next 20 years would look like, and now, that is changing," she told Lotto Spot.
"We're going to be way more comfortable in retirement and better able to help our grandchildren."
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.