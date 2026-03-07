I took a last-minute BC Ferries ride and found this dreamy coastal town (PHOTOS)

Need a getaway from Vancouver? ⛴️

A person in a BC town. Right: BC Ferries boat.

A small town in BC you can getaway to on BC Ferries.

@carodeschamps_ | Instagram, Stephen O Reilly | Dreamstime
Contributing Writer

This tiny town in B.C. is the peaceful escape everyone needs in their life, and one trip on BC Ferries got me there.

I've always romanticized the idea of getting in a car, driving, and not looking back. Realistically, I would never actually do this. I'd last about two hours before the small yet demanding Type A portion of my personality required a plan. But recently, I attempted the most responsible version of this fantasy: driving to the very end of Highway 101.

Turns out, (spoiler if you're a flat-earther), you don't fall off the edge. You do end up in one of the most quietly blissful places in all of British Columbia.

If you happen to have been dreaming of escaping to a seaside town with fewer than 400 residents where everyone knows each other by name and makes actual, meaningful eye contact, look no further...

Meet Lund

A tiny seaside town sitting at the northernmost edge of the Sunshine Coast. It's all colourful cottages, marina views, and charming cafés that feel pulled straight out of an Emily-Henry-swirly-titled-coastal-rom-com-book.

Getting there

Getting to Lund from Vancouver requires a small amount of commitment (which is exactly why it still feels like a secret).

First, you'll take a BC Ferry from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale and officially enter Sunshine Coast time. From there, it's about a two-and-a-half-hour drive north along Highway 101, passing through Gibsons, Sechelt, and Powell River — as civilization slowly, and pleasantly, thins out.

Eventually, the road quite literally ends. (Excellent news for the directionally challenged, like myself. You physically cannot go the wrong way).

Jjust like that, you've arrived.

Explore the village

Start the day with a Lund essential: the famous blackberry cinnamon bun at Nancy's Bakery (from what I've gathered, it's less of a recommendation and more of a local rite of passage).

From there, drift into the tiny shops, poke around the galleries, and slowly make your way along the marina. Everything has that effortless coastal charm that makes you remember to take real deep breaths and put away your phone.

Eat shellfish

Lund is the shellfish capital of the West Coast!

I realize the fact that this excites me is a clear sign I've aged out of my early twenties (my 21-year-old self would've skimmed right over this type of information).

My current self, however, is genuinely delighted — telling friends and family about it unprompted and already eyeing a return trip in May for the annual Lund Shellfish Festival.

Take in the great outdoors

You can hike, kayak, paddleboard, scuba dive, swim (Divers Rock is the best swimming hole), boat, and tan (yes, those last two count as taking in the great outdoors). If wildlife is more your thing, keep an eye out for humpback whales, orcas, dolphins, seals, sea lions, and porpoises (if anyone can confidentially explain what a porpoise actually looks like or is, please let me know).

Notably, Lund is the gateway to Desolation Sound, one of B.C.'s most stunning marine parks. My favourite fun fact as a chronically cold person: the water here can reach around 25°C in the summer (which is, by definition, ideal swimming pool temperature).

If you've got a little extra time on your hands, you can also take a water taxi over to Savary Island, known for its white sand beaches and clear enough water to make you feel Hawaii-adjacent.

Lund is the kind of perfect hidden gem that makes you wonder why you ever planned complicated getaways when something this good was quietly waiting at the end of Highway 101 the whole time.

The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

From Your Site Articles
bc travel bc destinations small towns in bc
Travel Canada
  • Madelyn Grace

    Contributing Writer

    Madelyn Grace (she/her) is a columnist, editor, and screenwriter based in Vancouver, B.C. Armed with a B.A. in English Lit from TMU (formerly Ryerson) — and the useless ability to cite niche 20th-century novels — she's translated her love of language into award-winning journalism, a start-up literary zine, and a surprisingly popular financial literacy newsletter. Despite taking a Feminist Philosophy course in university, she still believes in the (problematic) power of early 2000s rom-coms — and that a strong chai latte can solve most of life's heartbreaks.

7 food products recalled at Costco recently due to E. coli, Salmonella, glass, and other issues

You can get refunds if you bought these items.

11 things my friends in the USA find so weird about my childhood in Canada

I do not claim bagged milk — that was never me.

This beautiful riverside town in Ontario is so charming, you'll want to move there

It has two scenic beaches.

This Alberta spot is my go-to over Banff, as a local who isn't falling for the tourist traps

Avoid the crowds, go here!

Canadian teen who died in Australia was forced into the water by dingoes

The B.C. native was found dead on a beach in Australia, surrounded by a pack of dingoes.

Air Canada is hiring for these jobs in Ontario that pay up to $44 an hour

You get travel perks without having to travel for work! ✈️

This one Vancouver restaurant is my first stop when I get off the plane to visit home

First, dinner. Then Nonna's for dessert.

I tested out cheap Toronto date night activities so you don't have to (only 5 made the cut)

Romance doesn't have to be expensive.❤️💰

I'm a Vancouver local who refuses to go to these 8 overhyped spots anymore

I'm sorry Aritzia. I'm coming for you.

Grocery prices in Canada could rise as the Middle East conflict disrupts supply chains

Experts warn rising oil prices could soon make groceries more expensive for Canadians.