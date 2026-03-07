This beautiful riverside town in Ontario is so charming, you'll want to move there
It has two scenic beaches.
Considering a move? This charming Ontario village might be calling your name. With quaint streets, local boutiques, and lively eateries, it's a beautiful spot to call home.
You can spend your days exploring the charming shops, taking in the scenic views, dining at local restaurants, and enjoying the waterfront while living in this enchanting spot.
Arnprior is a historic village located under an hour from Ottawa, at the junction of the Ottawa and Madawaska Rivers.
Recognized in Ontario Highlands' list of "Ontario Small Towns You Won't Want to Leave," this destination is full of charm at every turn.
"Visit here and you may be reserving a moving truck in the near future," the website says.
The old-world downtown features boutiques, art galleries, and local markets where you can find a variety of unique goods.
You'll want to stop by the Arnprior and District Museum, where you can learn all about the town's past.
Another spot to explore is Robert Simpson Park, which offers stunning views of the river.
If you're looking for more outdoor adventures, take a trip along Gillies Grove Trail, where you can discover Ontario's tallest white pine tree.
During the summer, you can relax and go for a dip at the town's two beaches, located in Robert Simpson Park and McLean Park.
The town hosts a range of annual events, including a Dragon Boat Festival and Movies in the Park.
According to Paul Rushforth Real Estate, "Arnprior offers something for everyone with its scenic beauty, diverse economy, recreational opportunities, and a strong sense of community."
"Whether you're interested in outdoor adventure, cultural experiences, or simply enjoying small-town charm, Arnprior is the place you want to be."
According to Zolo, the average house price in Arnprior in February 2026 was $454,999, so it's a more affordable option than many cities.
Between its historic streets and storybook scenery, you may start daydreaming about making this town home.
