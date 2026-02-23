One of Ontario's oldest towns is near Toronto and it's a hidden gem surrounded by waterfalls
It's a magical spot for a day trip.
You don't have to go far from Toronto to discover one of Ontario's oldest towns. This hidden gem village will whisk you back in time with its charming waterfalls, cobblestone streets, and stone buildings.
Dating back to 1793, the quaint village is only about an hour from the city and is full of character and old-world charm.
Ancaster, a charming community in Hamilton, is a beautiful spot to explore. It was once the largest industrial centre in Canada, according to Tourism Hamilton, and its rich heritage can still be seen today.
Its small but quaint downtown makes for a perfect afternoon escape or peaceful weekend getaway.
You can explore the local shops, soak up the old-world atmosphere, and grab a sweet treat from the Purple Pony Ice Cream Shop during the warmer months.
Trails Cafe offers cozy drinks and treats, while Caniche French Bakery has "famous" flaky croissants that will whisk you away to Paris.
If you're looking for a meal, spots like the 200-year-old Coach & Lantern or The Brassie Pub are worth a visit. Brewer's Blackbird Kitchen & Brewery offers housemade drinks and an upscale bar menu in a stone house dating back to the 1830s.
You can take your feast to the next level by heading to the Ancaster Mill, which features a dining room overlooking a waterfall.
There are plenty of attractions to explore, from the Fieldcote Memorial Park & Museum to the historic Griffin House.
You can also wander through the Ancaster Farmers' Market on Wednesdays from June to October for local produce and handmade goods.
For outdoor adventures, hike to Tiffany Falls, a stunning waterfall tucked along a forested trail, or stroll the nearby Dundas Valley Conservation Area for scenic lookouts and peaceful woodland paths.
For more waterfall views, you can explore the nearby Canterbury Falls or Sherman Falls, which offer beautiful scenery and picturesque trails.
If you're planning a day trip, Ancaster offers a little slice of history just a short drive from home.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.