This $38 train from Toronto takes you to a riverside village that feels like a slice of Europe
It's a charming spot for a weekend escape.
You can leave your car at home and still enjoy a getaway to a storybook town in Ontario. This VIA Rail train ride from Toronto whisks you away to a destination that feels like a little slice of Europe, complete with picturesque streets and cozy vibes.
Offering independent boutiques, cafes filled with pastries and coffee, and picturesque river views, it's a quaint spot for a low-key escape.
St. Marys is a charming community nestled beside the Thames River. It's renowned for its striking limestone buildings, earning it the nickname "Stonetown."
It might not be Europe, but the old-world architecture and stone structures will have you feeling like you've taken a mini trip overseas.
No car? No problem! You can take a VIA Rail train from Toronto to St. Marys, with the journey lasting just over 2.5 hours. Tickets start at $38 one-way per adult.
The station is conveniently located in the heart of downtown, putting attractions, cafes, and shops within easy reach. From cozy bookstores to thrift stores, the village has plenty of spots to explore.
The train departs from Toronto in the evenings and returns in the mornings, so it's best for a weekend getaway. You could catch a Friday night train and be back by Sunday morning, enjoying a full car-free weekend in St. Marys.
There are several inns, B&Bs, and boutique hotels where you can book an overnight escape.
During your visit, you can enjoy a meal at spots like Social Thirty-One or Tuttco Queen Street Eatery, or grab a specialty coffee at Snapping Turtle Coffee Roasters or Barista's.
For a dose of local history, you can head to the St. Marys Museum or explore baseball memorabilia at the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum.
In the summer, you'll want to take a dip at the St. Marys Quarry, hailed as "Canada's largest outdoor freshwater swimming pool" by St. Marys Tourism.
You can also catch a play at the St. Marys Town Hall, browse local goods at the Farmers' Market, or stroll along the Thames River walking trails for a peaceful afternoon. Some attractions and events run seasonally, so it's a good idea to check the hours before heading out.
If you're looking to enjoy a traffic-free weekend getaway in Ontario, this peaceful riverside town is worth a visit.
Toronto to St. Marys
Price: $38 + one-way ticket per adult
