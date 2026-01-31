This 2 hr train ride from Toronto takes you to a beautiful town with storybook charm
You can avoid the traffic and enjoy a magical getaway.
You can skip the traffic for this weekend getaway. This picturesque Ontario town is easy to reach by train from Toronto, making it a perfect escape if you don't want to drive.
In the colder months, it transforms into a snowy wonderland, complete with old-world buildings and postcard-worthy streets.
You'll find no shortage of cozy cafes, local boutiques, and unique attractions, so there's plenty to explore and enjoy.
Stratford sits along the winding Avon River and is best known for its world-famous theatre scene. It's technically a city, but its quaint streets and old-world feel make it seem more like a small town.
The train trip takes a little over two hours on VIA Rail, making it an easy journey from Toronto. There are trains that depart on Friday evenings and return to Toronto on Sunday mornings, so it's perfect for a quick weekend escape.
The downtown is just a short walk from the train station, and features quaint shops, warm cafes, and more.
You can enjoy specialty lattes and baked goods at spots, including spots like The Livery Yard, The Ashborne Cafe, and Balzac's Stratford.
The town is also known for its impressive food scene, offering everything from Italian dishes to classic French fare. The Chocolate Trail is a must for those with a sweet tooth, leading to "world-famous confectioners and bakers," as noted on the website.
Other attractions worth checking out in Stratford include Gallery Stratford, where you can explore Canadian art, and the Stratford Perth Museum, which features more than 20,000 artifacts.
During the warmer months, you can wander through the flowers at the Shakespearean Gardens, enjoy a meal on a sun-filled patio, or see a show at the renowned Stratford Festival, which runs annually from April to October and features a variety of modern and Shakespearean productions.
If you're looking for a car-free getaway, Stratford is just a train ride away from Toronto.
Via Rail Toronto to Stratford
Price: $72 + roundtrip per adult
