I spent $58 to try Toronto's 'otherworldly' spa experience and see if it's worth the hype
Here's what it was actually like. 👇
Maybe you're bored and looking for things to do in Toronto, or maybe you're like me and are in great need of some relaxation. Either way, this spa experience in Toronto might be just the thing for your weekend ahead.
I tried out Toronto's popular Othership bathhouse experience, forking over $58 for my first visit. Luckily for you, I'm here to give you a breakdown of what to expect (and whether it's worth the price tag) before you have to spend the same.
If you live in the GTA and spend as much time on TikTok as I do, then you might be familiar with the moody amber lighting and earthy walls of this viral sauna experience.
Othership is an immersive modern bathhouse that promises 'social self care' and is arguably Toronto’s buzziest wellness space.
And after scrolling past a video of yet another influencer gushing over the 'transformational' effects, I finally gave in and booked a trip.
I like to consider myself a bit of a spa connoisseur — I make a point of booking a pamper day biannually, and I've been lucky enough to spend a few days at one of Europe’s best luxury health resorts. So I was looking forward to seeing how Othership would compare.
What to expect from Toronto's buzziest bathhouse
There are two Othership locations in the city, in Yorkville and on Adelaide, both offering a choice of free-flow sessions (quieter or lively, depending on your mood) or guided sessions combining sauna, ice baths, aromatherapy, breathwork, stretching, and self-massage, led by an expert.
In the evenings, Othership runs social sessions, which are marketed as "sober-curious gathering[s]" that offer an alternative to clubbing.
All of these 'otherworldly' experiences, according to the website, offer guests a chance to "regulate your nervous system, process emotions and connect meaningfully with other human beings."
Passes cost $58 for a single class, or there are multi-pack and membership options, which start at $48 per month for one class, with a minimum three-month commitment.
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Stepping inside the 'ship
Othership's candle-lit ice baths and terracotta-tiled showers are every bit as serene in person, but the one thing the TikTok videos can't convey is the scent.
Before I even arrived, I could smell a heady mix of essential oils from inside Bay subway station, and as soon as I entered the 'ship, I was hit by a wall of cedar-infused warm air.
Othership gives first-timers a discreet wristband to wear, so the guides know who to look out for. One of them approached me as soon as I walked in (probably thanks to the deer-in-the-headlights look on my face) and quickly explained the setup.
Probably my favourite part of the experience was breathing in the scents of grapefruit and spearmint — a combination I never would have thought to put together — as one of the guides fanned the essential oils around the sauna with a towel.
I'd booked onto a lively free flow, and at first it felt strange to be sat in a sauna with people chatting openly (until now I'd only experienced them as a sort of quiet sanctuary), but once I got used to it, I enjoyed the communal feel. After all, if I'm going to sit next to someone in my swimwear for ten minutes, I might as well say hello.
After the sauna (which is heated to 85 C), I took a quick rinse in the adjacent showers and headed towards the ice baths.
This was the part I was most nervous about — I've never understood people who endure cold showers, and I struggle even getting into a swimming pool if it's much below body temperature. At Othership, the water in the ice baths ranges from 0 to 4 C.
On my first plunge, I lasted about 30 seconds before practically launching myself back out of the tub and wrapping myself in the towel provided.
As I settled into the relaxation area (a set of multi-tiered couches next to a fireplace), I nursed a cup of complimentary herbal tea and tried to quell my shivering. I didn't feel the post-ice-bath endorphin boost everyone talks about.
But I'm competitive by nature, and after watching the people around me spend as much as two minutes in the freezing water, I was determined to achieve the full experience.
On my fourth and final go, breathing deeply as I went, I made it through a full two minutes, and I have to say, I felt pretty energized after stepping out (but that might have just been the sense of achievement?).
Is it worth it?
Channelling a combination of Soho House and a Nordic retreat, Otherhip is chic and soothing. Still, I certainly felt relaxed after my visit, and briefly like the kind of person who'd order a green smoothie and kale salad for lunch.
While maybe at times it was a bit woo-woo for my taste, it was a cool visit that left me rejuvenated.
All in all, I think that it's well worth the $58 price tag for the top-tier service, pristine amenities, and overall relaxing experience.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.