18 grocery products at Costco that cost way less than items at Loblaws
The price differences are more than just a few cents. 👀
Costco is known for offering value, but you might not expect the oversized items to actually cost less.
So many grocery products are cheaper than Loblaws, which was named one of the most expensive grocery stores by Canadian shoppers, and the price differences are noticeable.
That includes Kirkland Signature and name-brand items, which are even cheaper than President's Choice and No Name products!
To figure this out, Narcity found the same or similar products at both stores and compared the regular prices.
If items were different sizes, we broke the costs down to the price per 100 grams.
But some products at Costco didn't even need to be compared by how much you get because the price tags were already cheaper than the smaller-sized items at Loblaws!
Now, let's get into what you can buy for cheaper at Costco Canada stores.
Sliced bread
Dempster's sliced bread at Costco. Right: Dempster's sliced bread at Loblaws.
You can get a pack of three 675-gram loaves of Dempster's sliced bread for $6.99 at Costco.
That means you pay $2.33 per loaf and $0.34 per 100 grams.
It costs $4.49 for a 675-gram loaf of Dempster's sliced bread at Loblaws.
That price works out to $0.66 per 100 grams.
The bulk-sized three-loaf pack of Dempster's bread at Costco is $0.32 cheaper per 100 grams than the single loaf at Loblaws.
Croissants
Croissants at Costco. Right: Croissants at Loblaws.
It costs $6.99 for an 825-gram pack of croissants at Costco.
That's just $0.84 per 100 grams.
It costs $8 for a 541-gram pack of croissants at Loblaws.
That's $1.48 per 100 grams.
The baked-in-store croissants are $1.01 cheaper at Costco, even though it's a larger pack.
French roast coffee
Kirkland Signature French roast coffee at Costco. Right: President's Choice French roast coffee at Loblaws.
At Costco, a 1.13-kilogram pack of Kirkland Signature French roast coffee is $24.99.
That breaks down to $2.21 per 100 grams.
You can get an 820-gram pack of President's Choice French roast coffee for $24.99 at Loblaws.
That works out to $3.04 per 100 grams.
These products are the same price at both stores, but Costco's Kirkland Signature coffee comes in a bigger size. So, it's almost $1 cheaper per 100 grams.
Tetley orange pekoe tea
Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco. Right: Tetley orange pekoe tea at Loblaws.
Costco has a 945-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea for $13.49.
That means you pay $1.42 per 100 grams.
It costs $16.99 when regularly priced for a 681-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea at Loblaws.
That price works out to a cost of $2.49 per 100 grams.
Even though the Costco product is bulk-sized, it's still $3.50 cheaper than the item at Loblaws. Plus, you pay $1.07 less per 100 grams.
Frozen strawberries
Kirkland Signature frozen strawberries. Right: No Name frozen strawberries at Loblaws.
You can get a 2.5-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen strawberries for $15.99 at Costco.
That's just $0.63 per 100 grams.
It costs $18.99 for a two-kilogram bag of No Name frozen strawberries at Loblaws.
That works out to $0.94 per 100 grams.
Costco's Kirkland Signature item is $3 cheaper, even when the price isn't compared to how much of the product you get.
Frozen blueberries
Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries. Right: President's Choice frozen blueberries.
A two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries is $13.99 at Costco,
A two-kilogram bag of President's Choice frozen blueberries is $18.99 at Loblaws.
You pay $5 less for the Kirkland Signature product at Costco than the President's Choice item at Loblaws.
Philadelphia cream cheese
Philadelphia cream cheese at Costco. Right: Philadelphia cream cheese at Loblaws.
It costs $13.49 for two 500-gram tubs of Philadelphia cream cheese at Costco.
That price breaks down to $1.34 per 100 grams.
It costs $7.99 for a 340-gram tub of Philadelphia cream cheese at Loblaws.
That works out to $2.35 per 100 grams.
You pay $1.01 less per 100 grams at Costco than at Loblaws.
Kraft peanut butter
Kraft peanut butter at Costco. Right: Kraft peanut butter at Loblaws.
A two-kilogram jar of Kraft peanut butter is $10.49 at Costco.
At Loblaws, a two-kilogram jar of Kraft peanut butter costs $14.99.
That means you pay $4.50 less for the same product at Costco than you do at Loblaws.
Nutella
Nutella at Costco. Right: Nutella at Loblaws.
Costco has a pack of two Nutella jars that are one kilogram each for $17.99.
Loblaws has a pack of two jars of Nutella that are each 725 grams for $21.99.
It's $4 cheaper at Costco, even though the product is bulk-sized.
Harvest Crunch granola cereal
Harvest Crunch granola cereal at Costco. Right: Harvest Crunch granola cereal at Loblaws.
It costs $11.49 for a 1.8-kilogram box of Harvest Crunch granola cereal at Costco, which works out to $0.63 per 100 grams.
It costs $13.99 for a 1.4-kilogram box of Harvest Crunch granola cereal at Loblaws, which works out to $0.99 per 100 grams.
But you don't even need to break down the price based on the product size because the price tag is $2.50 cheaper at Costco.
Maple syrup
Kirkland Signature maple syrup at Costco. Right: Maple syrup at Loblaws.
Costco has a one-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature maple syrup for $15.99.
You can get a one-litre bottle of maple syrup at Loblaws, which looks almost exactly like the Costco product, for $18.99.
It's $3 cheaper to buy the Kirkland Signature maple syrup.
Granulated sugar
Redpath granulated sugar at Costco. Right: Rogers granulated sugar at Loblaws.
At Costco, you can get a four-kilogram bag of Redpath granulated sugar for $5.69.
That means you pay just $0.14 per 100 grams.
It costs $3.49 for a two-kilogram bag of Rogers granulated sugar at Loblaws.
That price breaks down to $0.17 per 100 grams.
The item at Costco might seem more expensive if you just look at the price tag, but it's actually a few cents cheaper per 100 grams.
Hershey's chocolate chips
Hershey's Chipits chocolate chips at Costco. Right: Hershey's Chipits chocolate chips at Loblaws.
It costs $34.99 for a 2.4-kilogram bag of Hershey's Chipits chocolate chips at Costco.
That price breaks down to $1.45 per 100 grams.
At Loblaws, it costs $17.99 for a 925-gram bag of Hershey's Chipits chocolate chips.
That works out to $1.94 per 100 grams.
You can save $0.49 per 100 grams with the product at Costco, and since it's bulk-sized, you don't have to buy it as often.
Chocolate chip granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars. Right: President's Choice chocolate chip granola bars.
You can get a 1.54-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars for $13.49 at Costco.
A 1.34-kilogram box of President's Choice chocolate chip granola bars is $17.99 at Loblaws.
You don't need to break down the cost based on how much of the product you get because the Kirkland Signature item at Costco has a cheaper price tag, even though the product is bigger.
It costs $4.50 less to get the Kirkland product than the President's Choice item at Loblaws.
Miss Vickie's chips
Miss Vickie's chips at Costco. Right: Miss Vickie's chips at Loblaws.
It costs $8.49 for a 572-gram bag of Miss Vickie's chips at Costco, which works out to $1.48 per 100 grams.
It costs $5.49 for a 200-gram bag of Miss Vickie's chips at Loblaws. That's $2.74 per 100 grams.
These chips are $1.26 cheaper per 100 grams at Costco.
Crushed red pepper flakes
Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper flakes. Right: No Name crushed red pepper flakes at Loblaws.
At Costco, a 283-gram bottle of Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper flakes is $5.49.
That works out to $1.93 per 100 grams.
It costs $10 at Loblaws for a 350-gram bottle of No Name crushed red pepper flakes.
That price breaks down to a cost of $2.85 per 100 grams.
So, the price at Costco is $4.51 lower than Loblaws, and it's almost $1 cheaper per 100 grams for the Kirkland Signature product.
Basmati rice
Kirkland Signature basmati rice at Costco. Right: Tilda basmati rice at Loblaws.
A five-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature basmati rice costs $18.99 at Costco, which works out to $0.37 per 100 grams.
At Loblaws, a 4.54-kilogram bag of Tilda basmati rice costs $20.99, which works out to $0.46 per 100 grams.
Even before comparing the cost to the size, the Costco product is $2 cheaper, so you get more for less.
Olive oil
Bertolli extra light olive oil at Costco. Right: Bertolli extra light olive oil at Loblaws.
It costs $28.99 for a three-litre bottle of Bertolli extra light olive oil at Costco.
It costs $32 for a two-litre bottle of Bertolli extra light olive oil at Loblaws.
So, the product at Costco is $3.01 cheaper than the item at Loblaws, even though the bottle is bigger at Costco.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.