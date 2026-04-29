Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 28 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot
Maxmillions are also up for grabs!
The Lotto Max winning numbers are out for April 28.
A $55 million jackpot is up for grabs in this Lotto Max draw, along with four Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.
You can also win new $100,000 Maxplus prizes!
So, here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, the Maxmillions, the Maxplus prizes, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 28?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for April 28 are 9, 11, 14, 17, 18, 33 and 41, with 12 as the bonus number.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 1, 4, 7, 8, 19, 21 and 44
- 2, 28, 31, 34, 41, 47 and 48
- 7, 13, 19, 21, 30, 38 and 51
- 11, 16, 19, 25, 42, 50 and 52
There is no winner of the $55 million jackpot or any of the four Maxmillions prizes. But 11 Maxplus prizes have been won.
The winning Maxplus tickets were sold in the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on May 1 will offer a $60 million jackpot and six Maxmillions.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 24?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for April 24 were 11, 14, 26, 31, 36, 39 and 43. Then, the bonus number was 6.
The Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 7, 10, 15, 24, 33, 45 and 51
- 21, 30, 32, 41, 42, 43 and 44
Nobody won the $50 million jackpot in Friday's draw or the Maxmillions.
But five Maxplus prizes were won with tickets sold in Ontario and Quebec.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.