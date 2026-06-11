Canada's one-time grocery payment went out recently but you might not have received money
Did you check your mailbox? 👀
The one-time top-up payment that's part of the transition as the GST/HST credit is replaced by the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit recently went out to millions of Canadians.
You might be wondering why you didn't receive money from this government payment, and there are a few reasons you should know about.
According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), more than 12 million Canadians who have low and modest incomes received the top-up to help with the day-to-day costs of groceries and essentials.
The one-time top-up payment date was Friday, June 5, 2026.
With this payment, the CRA gave eligible individuals a 50% increase to their total annual GST/HST credit amount for the 2025-26 benefit year.
That means single individuals or single-parent families received payments of up to:
- $267 with no children
- $441 with one child
- $533 with two children
- $625 with three children
- $717 with four children
For married or common-law individuals, the maximum payments were up to:
- $349 with no children
- $441 with one child
- $533 with two children
- $625 with three children
- $717 with four children
Now that payments have been issued to millions of Canadians, the CRA has explained why some individuals didn't get this top-up and how you can get a retroactive payment.
So, here are a few reasons you might not have received the one-time top-up payment even if you expected to get money this month.
You weren't eligible for the payment
To get this one-time top-up payment, you had to meet the GST/HST credit eligibility requirements for the 2025-26 benefit year and be entitled to receive the credit in January 2026.
You must have been a resident of Canada for tax purposes in the month before the CRA made a payment, and at the start of the month when a payment was made for the GST/HST credit.
It was required that you be at least 19 years old, but if you were under 19 years of age, you must have had a spouse or common-law partner or have been a parent and lived with your child.
Also, your 2024 adjusted family net income had to be less than the maximum income level thresholds set by the CRA.
These were the maximum 2024 income level thresholds for the GST/HST credit and one-time top-up payment:
- $56,181 for single individuals with no children
- $59,481 for married or common-law individuals with no children
- $63,161 for single-parent families and married or common-law individuals with one child
- $66,841 for single-parent families and married or common-law individuals with two children
- $70,521 for single-parent families and married or common-law individuals with three children
- $74,201 for single-parent families and married or common-law individuals with four children
If you didn't meet all of those eligibility requirements, you might not have received the one-time top-up payment.
Your spouse or common-law partner received the payment
Just like the quarterly GST/HST credit payments, this one-time top-up was only issued to one person in households with spouses or common-law partners.
Payments from the CRA are usually sent to the spouse or common-law partner whose tax return was assessed first.
If you were both eligible, your spouse or common-law partner might have received the payment on behalf of both of you as a direct deposit or cheque.
The payment might be under their name, so they should check their bank account for the direct deposit or their mailbox for an envelope addressed to them.
Even though only one individual could get this one-time top-up payment for the family, the amount was the same regardless of which one of you received it.
You don't have direct deposit set up with the CRA
If you haven't opted to get payments from the CRA via direct deposit, you will receive any benefits you're entitled to as paper cheques sent by mail.
That means a cheque with the one-time top-up payment money could be in your mailbox right now.
Even though payments were issued on June 5, the CRA said it could take five to 10 business days for cheques to be delivered to your mailbox by mail carriers. So, you might have to wait a bit longer to get the cheque.
You can sign up for direct deposit with the CRA at any time through your online CRA account or through your Canadian bank or credit union.
Your payment was used for an outstanding balance you owe the government
Even if you were eligible to receive the one-time top-up payment, you still might not have received it.
That's because when you have tax or government debts, including benefit overpayments or a tax balance with the CRA, the money you're entitled to get from the federal government from benefits like this top-up could be applied to any outstanding balances you owe.
You didn't file your 2024 tax return
The GST/HST credit for the 2025-26 benefit year was based on household income reported on 2024 tax returns, and the one-time top-up payment was an increase of the GST/HST credit.
If you didn't file a 2024 tax return, the CRA couldn't determine your eligibility and benefit amounts for the GST/HST credit and the one-time top-up payment.
Even though the payment date has passed, you could still get the one-time top-up.
You need to file your 2024 tax return, and once your tax return is assessed, the CRA will determine your eligibility for the one-time top-up payment and issue a retroactive payment for any amount you're entitled to.
If you have a spouse or a common-law partner, they also need to file a 2024 tax return for you to receive any money you're eligible for, since the benefit amount is based on the adjusted family net income, not just your own income.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.