The bonus payment of Canada's grocery benefit is going out soon and here's who is eligible
Millions of Canadians will get this one-time top-up payment in June.
A bonus payment is going out soon before the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit replaces the GST/HST credit.
You might be eligible to get hundreds of dollars from this government payment without even knowing it.
According to the federal government, this one-time top-up payment will provide financial support to more than 12 million Canadians with low and modest incomes.
It's meant to help Canadians manage the costs of essentials like groceries before the first payment of the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is issued.
Since the payment date is coming up soon, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) recently reminded Canadians about this one-time top-up, including what you need to know about eligibility.
There are certain eligibility requirements for this one-time top-up payment before the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit starts, which means not everyone in the country will get money.
If you filed your 2024 tax return and were entitled to receive the GST/HST credit in January 2026, you'll get the one-time top-up payment.
Some eligible individuals didn't get a payment in January 2026 because their benefit amount wasn't big enough for quarterly payments. But if you received your GST/HST credit as a lump sum in July 2025, you'll still get the one-time top-up.
You can get this bonus payment even if you haven't filed your 2024 tax return yet.
According to the CRA, you and your spouse or common-law partner (if applicable) just need to file your 2024 tax return. Then, once your tax return is assessed, the CRA will determine your eligibility and issue the one-time top-up payment if you're entitled to receive it.
The amount of money you get from this payment is 50% of your annual GST/HST credit for the 2025/26 benefit year.
If you're a single individual or a single-parent family, you can get a one-time top-up payment of up to:
- $267 with no children
- $441 with one child
- $533 with two children
- $625 with three children
- $717 with four children
If you're married or have a common-law partner, you can get up to:
- $349 with no children
- $441 with one child
- $533 with two children
- $625 with three children
- $717 with four children
If you have shared custody of a child, each parent will get half of the amount they would've received if they had full custody of the child.
You might not get this one-time top-up if:
- you didn't file your 2024 tax return
- you weren't eligible or entitled to the GST/HST credit in January 2026
- your spouse or common-law partner received the one-time top-up on behalf of the family
- you have an outstanding balance owed to the CRA
The one-time top-up payment date is Friday, June 5, 2026.
You might see this bonus payment and the next Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments referred to as the GST/HST credit while Canadian financial institutions update their systems.
If you get other payments from the CRA through direct deposit, this payment will be automatically deposited into your bank account. If you don't have direct deposit set up with the CRA, you'll get a paper cheque by mail.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.