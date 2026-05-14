This beautiful Ontario town with waterfront views is the 'best' place to live in the province
It's brimming with charm.
If you're searching for a place that blends scenic beauty with a slower pace of life, this Ontario town deserves a spot on your radar.
Set along the water with picturesque views in every direction, the community is known for its cozy atmosphere, quaint streets, and historic charm. It offers a peaceful, laid-back lifestyle without sacrificing the essentials.
You can spend your mornings sipping coffee at cute local cafes, afternoons exploring waterfront paths and boutiques, and evenings checking out restaurants, galleries, or community events around town.
In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers what they think are the best places to live in Ontario, and this waterfront gem came up in the comments.
Nestled on the edge of Georgian Bay, Collingwood is a picturesque waterfront town known for its scenic views, historic character, and lively local atmosphere.
Its charming downtown is filled with beautiful architecture and quaint streets, along with an array of independent shops, wellness spots, and places to eat and drink.
As you wander through the town, you'll come across everything from boutiques and artisan gift stores to décor shops and specialty finds, all located within the walkable core.
The town also has no shortage of charming cafes, craft breweries, and upscale restaurants, making it easy to spend an afternoon relaxing over coffee or enjoying a dinner out.
Nature enthusiasts will find plenty to enjoy in Collingwood, which features an extensive network of trails ideal for hiking, biking, jogging, or strolls through nature.
One of the town's standout features is its scenic waterfront, where you can soak up gorgeous views of Georgian Bay and explore the peaceful walking paths and green spaces.
Beyond the natural beauty, the community is known for its lively atmosphere year-round, with festivals, live performances, markets, and local events that bring residents and visitors together.
Another perk? Blue Mountain Village is just a short drive away, giving locals easy access to ski hills, shops, restaurants, spas, and outdoor adventures.
During the warmer months, you can take a quick trip to Wasaga Beach, home to the world's longest freshwater beach. The destination is known for its long stretches of soft sand, clear water, and postcard-worthy views along Georgian Bay.
"Beyond its natural beauty, Collingwood is known for its strong community spirit, cultural vibrancy, and growing economy," RE/MAX says.
"The recreational scene in Collingwood includes everything from world-class ski resorts and spas to top-notch golf courses. The cultural fabric of the town is woven with events like the Collingwood Music Festival and the Art of Winter Festival, which not only entertain but also foster a sense of belonging. The historic Main Street is a hub of unique shops and boutiques, while the local Farmer's Market serves as a gathering place for residents, enhancing its small-town charm with urban amenities."
According to Zolo, the average housing price in Collingwood in May 2026 is $741,175.
With its blend of scenic surroundings, an active community, and classic small-town appeal, it's no surprise locals say Collingwood is one of Ontario's best places to call home.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.