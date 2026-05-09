This lakeside town is the 'Venice of Ontario' and Canadians say it's a dream spot to live
It has over 18 kilometres of canals.
Thinking about a move? This Ontario town with dreamy waterways and scenic views has some Canadians tempted to pack their bags.
Known as the "Venice of Ontario," the destination offers a peaceful escape from city life. It might not be Italy, but readers say it's a dream spot to live in Canada.
In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers which Canadian small town they'd love to move to, and this lakeside town was one of the spots mentioned.
Situated less than two hours from Toronto, this tucked-away waterfront community boasts charming streets, quiet canals and postcard-worthy scenery.
Lagoon City sits along the eastern shore of Lake Simcoe and is known for its picturesque network of canals stretching more than 18 kilometres. Its winding waterways have even earned it the nickname "The Venice of Ontario."
It's a dream destination for anyone who loves spending time outside, with access to two private beaches, scenic green spaces and plenty of opportunities for boating, paddling and other waterfront activities.
The town itself is small, so if you enjoy a fast-paced scene, it might not be the place for you. However, it's only a short drive from charming spots like Beaverton and less than an hour from Barrie, allowing you to enjoy both peaceful surroundings and nearby amenities.
According to the Township of Ramara website, the area is "the ideal place to live, with its small-town feel, picturesque views, and a strong sense of community." It also offers "a touch of urban lifestyle in beautiful rural surroundings," creating the perfect balance for anyone looking for both peaceful scenery and everyday convenience.
Zolo reports that the average house price in the Township of Ramara is $515,714 in April 2026, so it's a more affordable option than major cities like Toronto.
With its endless waterways and a laid-back lifestyle, it's no suprise readers say they'd love to move to the "Venice of Ontario."