This Ontario spot with quaint towns and crystal lakes is one of Canada's best summer getaways
It's a road trip from Toronto.
Summer means beach days, sunlit patios, and quaint small towns, and you can enjoy all that and more at this dreamy Ontario destination.
If you're already thinking about a warm-weather escape, you'll want to keep this spot on your radar.
We asked Narcity Canada readers on Facebook to share their best summer vacation spots across the country, and this destination in Ontario came up in the comments.
Kawartha Lakes is a picturesque gem located under two hours from Toronto, and it's an ideal spot to trade skyline views for lakeside charm.
It's home to more than 250 lakes and rivers, 15 serene beaches, and cute towns, trails, and more.
You can wander the storybook-style downtown of Bobcaygeon, stroll the charming streets of Lindsay and soak up scenic waterfront views in Fenelon Falls for a summer escape that feels straight out of a postcard. Between boutique shops, cozy cafés and locks where boats drift by, there's no shortage of ways to slow down and enjoy the region.
If you're looking to spend time outdoors, the Victoria Rail Trail is a must-visit. Stretching roughly 85 kilometres, it connects several communities and offers scenic routes for walking, cycling and more. You can also stop by local favourites like Fenelon Falls Lock 34 to watch boats pass through or explore the nearby falls.
For a taste of the region, browsing one of the area's farmers' markets is a great way to spend a morning, with vendors selling everything from fresh produce and baked goods to handmade crafts.
If you want to get out on the water, you can rent a kayak or boat on Sturgeon Lake or Pigeon Lake, or unwind at beaches like Garnet Graham Beach Park.
Other popular attractions include Balsam Lake Provincial Park, the Kawartha Settlers' Village and The Grove Theatre.
From hiking and paddling to market hopping and patio dining, there's no shortage of ways to fill a summer day or weekend in Kawartha Lakes.
Kawartha Lakes Tourism Website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.