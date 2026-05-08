Former U.S. president Obama visiting Toronto

Former U.S. president Barack Obama in Toronto for keynote speech
Former U.S. president Obama visiting Toronto
Former U.S. President Barack Obama waves to the crowd following a speech before the Montreal Board of Trade Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Montreal.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Writer

Former U.S. president Barack Obama is in Toronto today to deliver a keynote speech at a Canadian think tank.

The 44th president is set to headline Canada 2020's gala at the Fairmont Royal York.

Obama made three official visits to Canada while he was president, first coming to Ottawa in 2009 to meet with former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Obama later came to Canada for G8 and G20 summit meetings and the North American Leaders' Summit.

The Canada 2020 event, which is not open to media, will mark his second visit to Toronto.

The think tank says it aims to advance policy thinking to "drive a more just, inclusive and forward-thinking Canada."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

10 things I would never buy at Dollarama no matter how cheap they are

Learn from my mistakes 👎

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 5 are out and there's a $65 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

3 people isolating in Canada after hantavirus ship outbreak

3 Canadians isolating at home after hantavirus ship outbreak, government says

This dreamy lake destination with silky shores and beach towns is Ontario's 'best' spot to live

It's home to "bright turquoise waters" and cozy villages.

Conservatives propose parental leave reforms

Conservatives propose parental leave EI reforms

This Ontario restaurant was just named the best in Canada and it's a countryside oasis

Time to make some reservations!

I compared croissants from Costco, Walmart, and No Frills — there's a clear winner

Get your croissants here! 🥐

9 of the best Toronto restaurants that should be on every visitor's list in 2026

Take it from a local, and eat here.👇

Here's what to know about hantavirus in Canada

Worried about hantavirus? Take precautions when opening cottages, sheds, PHAC expert advises

I left Toronto and here are 7 reasons why it was the best decision ever

I'm not trying to hate, but...