This dreamy lake destination with silky shores and beach towns is Ontario's 'best' spot to live
It's home to "bright turquoise waters" and cozy villages.
If sandy shores, sparkling waters, long summer beach days, and cozy coastal towns sound like your dream lifestyle, you might consider a move to this beautiful Ontario destination.
Boasting endless lakeside charm and scenic surroundings, it's a dreamy place to call home, and readers say it's the "best" place to live in the province.
In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked followers to share their picks for the top places to live in Ontario, and this lakeside region was one of the spots mentioned.
Lake Huron is a picturesque destination shared by both Michigan and Ontario. It boasts the longest shoreline of all the Great Lakes, and is one of the "most unique" lakes on Earth, according to the Great Lakes Guide.
It's the fourth-largest lake in the world by surface area, and is home to "bright turquoise waters," shipwrecks, islands, coves, dunes, forests, beaches, and more.
Approximately 3 million people in the U.S. and Canada call Lake Huron home, and there are so many quaint Ontario beach towns to settle down in.
Goderich, known as Canada's "prettiest" town, sits along the shoreline and boasts a quaint downtown with three scenic beaches. Other enchanting towns and villages include Bayfield, Grand Bend, Southampton, and Port Elgin.
Here you'll find cozy cafes, old-world streets, and endless beachtown charm.
Lake Huron is renowned for its beaches and boasts some of the world's longest freshwater beaches, including Sauble Beach (11 kilometres) and Wasaga Beach (14 kilometres).
You can spend your summer days lounging on powdery shores and taking a dip in the azure waters.
According to Megan Brighton Real Estate, Huron County, which encompasses a large stretch of the Lake Huron shoreline, is "a wonderful place to put down roots."
"With over 100 kilometres of Lake Huron shoreline, some of the most beautiful beaches in the province, and sunsets that people drive hours to see, the lifestyle here feels like cottage country with small town heart," the website says.
"The pace is slower, the communities are welcoming, and the cost of living is often more affordable than bigger cities. People move here to trade in traffic for tree-lined streets, and busy schedules for backyard barbecues."
In addition to beaches, the Lake Huron area boasts endless activities and natural wonders to enjoy. You can explore some of the beautiful parks dotted along its shoreline, such as Pinery Provincial Park and MacGregor Point Provincial Park, where you'll find water views and scenic trails.
There are also local attractions, such as museums, lighthouses, and historic sights, throughout the region.
If you're dreaming of trading city skylines for lakeside sunsets, readers say this Ontario destination is worth packing your bags for.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.