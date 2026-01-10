This dreamy town is one of the best places to live in Ontario and it's steps from 3 beaches
It's known as Canada's "prettiest" town.
Thinking of relocating? If beachside living and a slower pace sound like your ideal lifestyle, this beautiful Ontario village might be worth checking out.
With calm waterfront views and a main street packed with adorable shops, this spot has serious small-town appeal.
Narcity Canada asked readers on Facebook for their thoughts on the best places to live in Ontario.
The post sparked hundreds of comments, and this dreamy beach town was among the places mentioned.
Nestled along Lake Huron, Goderich is a waterfront gem with a relaxed way of life and postcard-worthy surroundings. Dubbed "Canada's prettiest town," it's an idyllic spot for those looking for a quieter pace and coastal calm.
The unique, octagon-shaped downtown is home to a mix of locally owned shops, cozy cafes, and eateries.
With three beautiful beaches to explore, the town truly comes alive in the summer. Long beach days, refreshing swims, and golden sunsets over Lake Huron are all part of the Goderich lifestyle.
Winter brings colder temperatures and lots of snow, but also enhances the town's cozy character. Festive lights, warm cafes, and glowing shops await along the snow-dusted streets.
There's more to Goderich than just its beaches. The town is home to several attractions, including the Huron County Museum, the Huron County Gaol, and the oldest Canadian light station along Lake Huron.
If you love a good walk, you'll also want to check out the Menesetung Bridge, a former railway bridge turned trail with gorgeous views over the water and river below.
According to the town's website, "Goderich is a growing community and the largest urban community in Huron County" and offers "quality childcare, healthcare, top-notch schools, state-of-the-art recreation, dozens of active community and sporting groups/service clubs, as well as government and community services" and more.
Goderich also earned a spot on Money.ca's list of Ontario's 12 best places to live, thanks to its affordable living, career opportunities, and overall lifestyle perks.
According to Zolo, the average house price in Goderich in January 2026 is $620,106, making it more affordable than many major cities in Ontario.
If beautiful beaches and small-town charm sound like your idea of the perfect lifestyle, readers say this Ontario village is worth relocating to.
