Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This dreamy town is one of the best places to live in Ontario and it's steps from 3 beaches

It's known as Canada's "prettiest" town.

A small town. Right: A person swimming.

A small town in Ontario.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity, @mia__difelice | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Thinking of relocating? If beachside living and a slower pace sound like your ideal lifestyle, this beautiful Ontario village might be worth checking out.

With calm waterfront views and a main street packed with adorable shops, this spot has serious small-town appeal.

Narcity Canada asked readers on Facebook for their thoughts on the best places to live in Ontario.

The post sparked hundreds of comments, and this dreamy beach town was among the places mentioned.

Nestled along Lake Huron, Goderich is a waterfront gem with a relaxed way of life and postcard-worthy surroundings. Dubbed "Canada's prettiest town," it's an idyllic spot for those looking for a quieter pace and coastal calm.

The unique, octagon-shaped downtown is home to a mix of locally owned shops, cozy cafes, and eateries.

With three beautiful beaches to explore, the town truly comes alive in the summer. Long beach days, refreshing swims, and golden sunsets over Lake Huron are all part of the Goderich lifestyle.

Winter brings colder temperatures and lots of snow, but also enhances the town's cozy character. Festive lights, warm cafes, and glowing shops await along the snow-dusted streets.

There's more to Goderich than just its beaches. The town is home to several attractions, including the Huron County Museum, the Huron County Gaol, and the oldest Canadian light station along Lake Huron.

If you love a good walk, you'll also want to check out the Menesetung Bridge, a former railway bridge turned trail with gorgeous views over the water and river below.

According to the town's website, "Goderich is a growing community and the largest urban community in Huron County" and offers "quality childcare, healthcare, top-notch schools, state-of-the-art recreation, dozens of active community and sporting groups/service clubs, as well as government and community services" and more.

Goderich also earned a spot on Money.ca's list of Ontario's 12 best places to live, thanks to its affordable living, career opportunities, and overall lifestyle perks.

According to Zolo, the average house price in Goderich in January 2026 is $620,106, making it more affordable than many major cities in Ontario.

If beautiful beaches and small-town charm sound like your idea of the perfect lifestyle, readers say this Ontario village is worth relocating to.

Goderich website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
best places to live in ontariobest small towns in ontarioontario beachesgoderich
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

The CRA is sitting on over $1.7B in uncashed cheques — Here's how to check if any are yours

You could have unclaimed CRA money waiting for you. 👀 💸

Costco is giving out gift cards and you get back the cost of your membership

These vouchers are worth $65 or $130. 🤑

Some chocolates sold at Costco are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

You can get a refund if you bought these products.

CRA is hiring agents in Ontario and you don't need a degree to make almost $80,000

Experience using computers is required.

University of Toronto is hiring for high-paying jobs and you can make up to $139,000

A few jobs don't require a university degree!

These airlines flying out of Toronto Pearson are actually worth the money, according to readers

These are the top picks for a better flight experience.

The first Canada Disability Benefit payments of 2026 go out soon — Here's how it works

Everything you need to know about how to apply and how much you could get. 👇

I ranked lattes from Canada's biggest coffee chains and it's changed where I order from

A battle for the ages. ☕

This Lotto Max winner scored $1 million with a ticket he bought at Walmart

"I didn't believe it."

Ontario's weather forecast calls for double-digit temps and conditions could be hazardous

This thaw won't last long because cold and snow are on the way!