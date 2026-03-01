5 reasons why you need to pack up and leave Ontario for Calgary immediately
As an ex Ontarian, here’s why I chose to uproot my life.
Take it from me (an official ex-Ontarian), moving to Calgary may be just the thing you need to shake things up. If you're looking for that extra push to make the leap, though — you've come to the right place.
I lived in Ottawa, Ontario, for 10 years on and off, completing my university degree there and sticking around for a government job, but mostly for my friends.
I think for a while I just felt like Ottawa wasn't doing it for me anymore. I felt like I was kind of plateauing in life, and I just needed something more. I visited Calgary a handful of times before the move, so I knew I loved the city. With my contract with the federal government ending in March of 2025, I knew it was a "now or never" moment in my life.
I was taking the leap and making the move, or I was going to settle into another role in Ottawa. Well, as you know by now — I made the move.
After being in Calgary for nearly a year now, I can honestly say that despite the hurdles, I’m glad I stepped out of my comfort zone and moved to a new city, across the country, all on my own.
If you have been looking for your sign to make the move from Ontario, this is it.
Here are the top reasons, in my expert opinion, why you should also pack up your life and move to Calgary, Alberta... like yesterday.
The Calgary Stampede
Need I say more? The Calgary Stampede is unlike anything I have ever experienced before. It’s like a ten-day playground for country girls and country boys to put on their best pair of boots, and yeehaw for two weekends in a row.
From the bull riding, to the live music, to the fair grounds or the corn dogs and deep fried Oreos (this was a heart attack on a plate I didn’t know I needed in my life), this event truly has something for everyone.
The whole city shuts down for two weeks straight, and it’s like I’m in country girl heaven. Living in Calgary, finally, and experiencing it as a resident in full swing was just magical.
The mountains < an hour away
Kennedy on moving to Calgary Alberta.
Kennedy Loupelle | Narcity
Living in Calgary lets you have your best city-girl life, as well as mountain-mamma vibes, with the Rockies a mere hour's drive away.
You can get to the gorgeous Banff and Canmore in less than an hour, and get to experience the stunning Lake Louise in only two. You really do have unlimited access to some of the most gorgeous views I’ve witnessed in my short 29-year-old life, and no matter how many hikes you do, it seriously does not get old.
Here are just a few of the hikes I’ve done in the past year that are a very reasonable length drive from Calgary that are so worth the sights:
- East End of Rundle (otherwise known as EEOR): 5.6km round trip, 872m elevation gain.
- Mount Tyrwhitt: 9.2km round trip, 819m elevation gain.
- Skoki Loop Trail: 39.9km (and 3 days) round trip, 1515m elevation gain.
The people are so incredibly friendly
Kennedy on moving to Calgary Alberta.
Kennedy Loupelle | Narcity
Obviously, moving to a new province in your 20s can be absolutely terrifying, but the city’s lovely humans that reside here have made the transition worth it.
For starters, I literally made two of my best friends in the city at the Calgary Stampede (how fitting) and then volun-told them to be friends, and now we are a little trio. I don’t know if I would’ve stuck around the city without them.
Another community I found that has been so uplifting since the very first day I walked into a class is F45 Marda Loop. It was just the warmest and most welcoming environment. One of the trainers told me I should work there, and I applied the next day. I got a job the next week and also met another one of my best friends in the city here.
What can I say? Calgary people can just hang.
The city just feels ALIVE
This is hard to explain — you just have to experience it.
Calgary has a crazy statistic of being sunny like 333 days of the year, which is absolutely bonkers to me. However, it really helps curb the seasonal blues and makes the cold winters more bearable. Since it's always sunny here, everyone is always out and about.
It could be zero degrees in the dead of winter, but sunny, so 17th Ave (one of our main bar and restaurant spots) has its patios open. On the other hand, it could be 2 p.m. on a Tuesday during the warmer months, and the patios are also packed.
It’s like when the sun is out, people don't work; it’s phenomenal to see.
You can always count on some prime-time people-watching if you want to explore the city on any given day, especially on a sunny afternoon. But don’t worry, Calgary residents only drink on patios on days that end in Y 😉
The food and bar scene is so underrated
The food scene in Calgary Alberta.
Kennedy Loupelle | Narcity
I think when people think of hip bars or fine-dining restaurants, their minds immediately go to Toronto, Vancouver, or Montreal.
Hate to say it, but Calgary > any other major Canadian city. Someone had to say it!
Just like the patios being packed on any sunny day of the year, so are Calgary bars on every day of the week. You are guaranteed a good time if you want to go out with friends any night. And, similar to my other point above, Calgary people are so friendly and approachable that you can always count on making a friend or five in any bar you walk into.
The Calgary restaurant situation is also unbelievable. I feel like there has seldom been a time when I’ve gone to a restaurant and wasn't pleased with the food. The restaurants are so cute and aesthetically pleasing, the food is incredible, and the options are endless.
I know I’ve only been here for 11 months, but I can assure you I have done some field research of my own, and this city is just the best.
If these reasons haven’t convinced you to start packing your bags for Calgary, I don’t know what will.
