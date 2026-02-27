I found the 8 Calgary restaurants and bars that'll make a newcomer fall in love with the city

Alberta's food scene > Ontario's food scene.

Kennedy Loupelle exploring all of the best spot and things to do in Calgary after moving from Ontario.

Do yourself a favour and schedule a day-date or night-out with your besties A.S.A.P. to try out some of the best restaurants and bars in Calgary — dubbed by (me), a Calgary newcomer who made it her mission to fall in love with the city's food (and drink) scene.

I know what you're thinking — what could there possibly be to actually do in Calgary, Alberta? Well, allow me to fill you in on my personal go-to spots to eat and drink in the city, as a new, self-proclaimed Calgarian.

Porch

Address: 730 17 Ave. SW, Calgary

Why it's a must-try: Aside from the fact that it's the most Instagram-worthy bar in the city, it's in the heart of the Beltline, right on the iconic 17th Ave.

Their happy hour menu is so reasonably priced, and is also offered during the best lighting hours of the day — so it's a win-win. As an Insta girly, this is another spot in town that will never disappoint for a prime time photo op.

We had a stunning photo shoot that did, in fact, receive positive reviews from my followers (sorry, not sorry for the shameless plug). Again, I'm a sucker for a good waitstaff, and our server was lovely here.

Overall, vibes are always high at Porch, and you need to hit it up A.S.A.P for pics and happy hour with the gals.

Bridgette Bar

Address: 739 10 Ave SW

Why it’s a must-try: I have to mention right off the bat that the ambiance of Bridgette Bar is everything I could have dreamed of in a restaurant. I can guarantee that if you're going during prime good lighting hours, you're getting your next Instagram-worthy photo.

Everything about this restaurant is simply fabulous. From the cocktails to the pizza and just the vibes, it's the perfect date night or girly night spot. They have plenty of tapas, or table-sharing foods, which have just become my favourite way to dine. Everything I have tried there has not disappointed. Long story short, you need to plan your next night out here, whether it's with your partner or just the gals.

Deville Coffee

Multiple locations in the city, but my local cafe address: 2040 34 Ave. SW

Why it’s a must-try: I know, it's not technically a bar or restaurant, but it will make you fall in love with the city through sipping alone. I am a coffee snob, and since my first cup visiting Calg a few years back, it has always satisfied my coffee needs.

On top of being my favourite coffee in the city, every Deville location is just so aesthetically pleasing. The lighting is gorgeous, the ceilings are high, and it's open-concept — and all in all, it's just the best cozy vibe to spend the morning with a friend yapping or the afternoon getting some work done.

Deville has a great customer rewards system, too, if you're a points girl like me. I buy my bag of espresso from there monthly, and you get a free beverage of any kind with the purchase of a bag, which is kind of incredible. Quality coffee AND free stuff? Sign. Me. Up.

Added bonus: I hear the 17th Ave. location is where Calgary firefighters like to sit and enjoy their morning brew. 👀

Pat & Betty

Address: 1217 1 St. SW

Why it's a must-try: O.K. — a group of four of us went here recently for a girlfriend's birthday, and the whole evening was absolutely stunning. From the service being warm and accommodating to the delicious food and cozy restaurant atmosphere, it was the perfect spot to celebrate my gal pal’s 28th.

We got six share plates throughout the evening to split amongst us (again, my new favourite way to dine with friends as you get to try so much more on the menu) and two desserts, plus mixed in a couple of drinks, and we only spent around $80 each — which was pleasantly shocking in 2026! For a gorgeous restaurant serving 5-star-quality food, I thought the price was a bargain. I will definitely be returning here in the near future for more girly nights out.

Major Tom

Address: 700 2 St. SW #4000, Calgary

Why it's a must-try: I had some besties come visit in the fall, and I was trying to find spots with the wow factor, of course, to show off this gorg city — and this spot was top of mind.

Major Tom is located on the 40th floor of one of Calgary’s downtown high-rise buildings and has the best view of the city. We went during happy hour, which also happened to be golden hour — so it was a perfect evening out while my friends were in town.

We had some featured beverages, which were well-priced and tasty. We ordered the beef tartare to share, which is a personal fave dish of mine, and it was incredible. Of course, we got fab pictures as our crew does when we are having a night on the town. This bar is also central to dozens of Calgary favourites and restaurants, so we highly recommend hitting this spot to kick off a night out with pals.

Ranchman's

Address: 9615 Macleod Trail S, Calgary

Why it's a must-try: Calgary locals, please don't judge — but as a die-hard country girl, I just love this spot.

It’s a guaranteed good time every time we go out. The place is downright massive, with plenty of dance floors, a mechanical bull, and live local country bands on weekends. They offer free line dancing lessons on Thursday nights, and if you go on any other given night, there will no doubt be someone who needs a swing dancing partner. If you love country music, love to dance and don't mind paying cover (I know, only downfall of this spot), then Ranchman's is the move for your next night out.

Ship & Anchor

Address: 534 17 Ave. SW, Calgary

Why it's a must-try: This is a local, hole-in-the-wall, divey atmosphere with good drinks and good people. It's a little rough around the edges — live music and a bit greasy — which is just the way I like my bars.

My bestie and I went for New Year's Eve, didn't have any sort of expectations, and it was honestly the best time ever. The locals are just so friendly that it was like we were at a cozy house party, except we were at a bar on 17th Ave. We danced the night away to the live band, had cheap five-dollar drinks, and made about 20 new friends that night.

This ship is another local legend that simply does not disappoint.

Leopold's Tavern

Multiple locations, but my go-to: 1201 1 St. SW, Calgary

Why it's a must-try: This place absolutely blew me away. As you know by now, I love a place with cool vibes and good service — Leopold's Tavern fulfilled both of these requirements. Their Wednesday night half-price wing night made for the perfect girly night just before Christmas. The wings were indeed delish (and I am picky about my wings). The place is decorated with wild paraphernalia, and is just a cool, rough-around-the-edges bar — which I just love. It is right downtown Calgary, too, so a perfect stop if you're out on the town bar-hopping with friends.

I hope you guys fall in love with these spots as much as I have. I’m still obviously very fresh to the city, but looking forward to discovering more of Calgary's hidden gems!

The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

