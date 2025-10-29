6 restaurants in Calgary that locals say everyone should try at least once
Calgary foodies, listen up! 🍽️
Calgary's food scene doesn't always get the national spotlight — but it should. Between the city's buzzing downtown dining spots, cozy neighbourhood gems, and creative chefs putting bold twists on classic comfort food, Calgary is quietly becoming one of Canada's most exciting culinary destinations.
To find out which spots truly deserve the hype of "best restaurants in Calgary", we asked the Narcity audience to share their go-to spots in the city — the ones they think everyone needs to try at least once. The results were a mouthwatering mix of iconic favourites and hidden gems.
Whether you’re in the mood for upscale dining with a view, a laid-back brunch with friends, or late-night eats that hit the spot, these restaurants have something for every craving.
From juicy Alberta beef to authentic ramen, Calgary's local food scene proves it’s more than just cowboy steaks and craft beer — though you’ll find plenty of those too.
So, if you're wondering where to eat in Calgary, start with the restaurants locals can't stop talking about. Here's your ultimate guide to the best dining spots in the city, according to real Calgarians.
Major Tom
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Global fare
Address: 700 2 St SW #4000, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Major Tom is widely-agreed to be a must-try spot in the city. This award-winning Calgary restaurant sits 40 floors above downtown, serving up panoramic city views that rival the incredible food.
You'll find everything from elevated bar snacks like truffle-dusted chicken wings to indulgent caviar service, with creative cocktails and an extensive wine list to match.
While it's definitely a splurge-worthy date night destination, you can make it slightly more wallet-friendly by timing your visit during daily "Golden Hour" (3 p.m.-5 p.m.) when bottles of wine are half-off and signature cocktails get special pricing.
Luca Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Modern Italian
Address: 524 10 Ave SW, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Named Calgary's best new restaurant in 2023, this spot has earned every bit of its praise. Luca serves up authentic Italian cuisine with a focus on fresh, handmade pasta that's become the star of the menu.
From perfectly al dente carbonara to pillowy gnocchi in seasonal sauces, each dish showcases authentic Italian ingredients and traditional techniques. The wine list leans heavily Italian too, with carefully selected bottles that pair beautifully with the menu.
Rau Bistro
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Address: 806 Centre St N, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Rau Bistro has become a local favourite for authentic Vietnamese street food that doesn't break the bank. Their noodle soup bar features everything from classic beef pho to spicy bun bo hue, while the bánh mì sandwiches come stuffed with lemongrass pork, grilled chicken or tofu.
The rice platters are equally tempting, featuring grilled meats over broken rice with pickled vegetables and fish sauce. Pro tip: arrive early for lunch, as this popular spot tends to fill up fast.
Modern Steak
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Earlier this year, this upscale steakhouse was named among the most romantic restaurants in Canada for 2025 by OpenTable — and for good reason. Modern Steak specializes in Alberta beef dry-aged in-house, with cuts ranging from classic ribeye to wagyu selections.
The intimate atmosphere, complete with dim lighting and leather banquettes, sets the stage for special occasions. While the steaks are the main event, don't skip the sides — the truffle mac and cheese and duck fat potatoes are legendary.
Gatsby's
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Ultra fine dining
Address: 524 10 Ave SW, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Gatsby's describes itself as "an ultra fine dining destination," and, according to Calgary locals, it absolutely delivers on that promise. The restaurant offers tasting menus that change seasonally, featuring locally sourced ingredients transformed into artistic plates.
This is experiential dining at its finest — expect molecular techniques, tableside presentations, and wine pairings that elevate each course. It's a serious investment, but if you're looking for a true culinary journey rather than just a meal, this is your spot.
Noble Pie
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pizza
Address: 1305 8 St. SW, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: If fine dining isn't in your budget, Noble Pie proves that Calgary's food scene has something for everyone. This isn't your average pizza joint — they use a carefully crafted sourdough base that undergoes a 72-hour fermentation process, resulting in a perfectly chewy, flavourful crust.
The menu ranges from classic Margherita to creative combos like the "Bee Sting" with hot honey and spicy salami. With most pizzas under $25 and a great selection of local craft beers on tap, it's the perfect casual dinner spot.
Happy eating, Calgary!