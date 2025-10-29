Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

6 restaurants in Calgary that locals say everyone should try at least once

Calgary foodies, listen up! 🍽️

A woman smiles with a cocktail at Calgary's Major Tom. Right: An intimate table setting at Gatsby's, Calgary.

Calgary locals say everyone should visit these restaurants at least once.

@megan.astri | Instagram, @gatsbysyyc | Instagram
Editor
Ascending

Calgary's food scene doesn't always get the national spotlight — but it should. Between the city's buzzing downtown dining spots, cozy neighbourhood gems, and creative chefs putting bold twists on classic comfort food, Calgary is quietly becoming one of Canada's most exciting culinary destinations.

To find out which spots truly deserve the hype of "best restaurants in Calgary", we asked the Narcity audience to share their go-to spots in the city — the ones they think everyone needs to try at least once. The results were a mouthwatering mix of iconic favourites and hidden gems.

Whether you’re in the mood for upscale dining with a view, a laid-back brunch with friends, or late-night eats that hit the spot, these restaurants have something for every craving.

From juicy Alberta beef to authentic ramen, Calgary's local food scene proves it’s more than just cowboy steaks and craft beer — though you’ll find plenty of those too.

So, if you're wondering where to eat in Calgary, start with the restaurants locals can't stop talking about. Here's your ultimate guide to the best dining spots in the city, according to real Calgarians.

Major Tom

Price: 💸💸💸💸

Cuisine: Global fare

Address: 700 2 St SW #4000, Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Major Tom is widely-agreed to be a must-try spot in the city. This award-winning Calgary restaurant sits 40 floors above downtown, serving up panoramic city views that rival the incredible food.

You'll find everything from elevated bar snacks like truffle-dusted chicken wings to indulgent caviar service, with creative cocktails and an extensive wine list to match.

While it's definitely a splurge-worthy date night destination, you can make it slightly more wallet-friendly by timing your visit during daily "Golden Hour" (3 p.m.-5 p.m.) when bottles of wine are half-off and signature cocktails get special pricing.

Major Tom menu

Luca Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸💸

Cuisine: Modern Italian

Address: 524 10 Ave SW, Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Named Calgary's best new restaurant in 2023, this spot has earned every bit of its praise. Luca serves up authentic Italian cuisine with a focus on fresh, handmade pasta that's become the star of the menu.

From perfectly al dente carbonara to pillowy gnocchi in seasonal sauces, each dish showcases authentic Italian ingredients and traditional techniques. The wine list leans heavily Italian too, with carefully selected bottles that pair beautifully with the menu.

Luca Restaurant menu

Rau Bistro

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Vietnamese

Address: 806 Centre St N, Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Rau Bistro has become a local favourite for authentic Vietnamese street food that doesn't break the bank. Their noodle soup bar features everything from classic beef pho to spicy bun bo hue, while the bánh mì sandwiches come stuffed with lemongrass pork, grilled chicken or tofu.

The rice platters are equally tempting, featuring grilled meats over broken rice with pickled vegetables and fish sauce. Pro tip: arrive early for lunch, as this popular spot tends to fill up fast.

Rau Bistro menu

Modern Steak

Price: 💸💸💸💸

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Earlier this year, this upscale steakhouse was named among the most romantic restaurants in Canada for 2025 by OpenTable — and for good reason. Modern Steak specializes in Alberta beef dry-aged in-house, with cuts ranging from classic ribeye to wagyu selections.

The intimate atmosphere, complete with dim lighting and leather banquettes, sets the stage for special occasions. While the steaks are the main event, don't skip the sides — the truffle mac and cheese and duck fat potatoes are legendary.

Modern Steak menu

Gatsby's

Price: 💸💸💸💸

Cuisine: Ultra fine dining

Address: 524 10 Ave SW, Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Gatsby's describes itself as "an ultra fine dining destination," and, according to Calgary locals, it absolutely delivers on that promise. The restaurant offers tasting menus that change seasonally, featuring locally sourced ingredients transformed into artistic plates.

This is experiential dining at its finest — expect molecular techniques, tableside presentations, and wine pairings that elevate each course. It's a serious investment, but if you're looking for a true culinary journey rather than just a meal, this is your spot.

Gatsby's menu

Noble Pie

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Pizza

Address: 1305 8 St. SW, Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: If fine dining isn't in your budget, Noble Pie proves that Calgary's food scene has something for everyone. This isn't your average pizza joint — they use a carefully crafted sourdough base that undergoes a 72-hour fermentation process, resulting in a perfectly chewy, flavourful crust.

The menu ranges from classic Margherita to creative combos like the "Bee Sting" with hot honey and spicy salami. With most pizzas under $25 and a great selection of local craft beers on tap, it's the perfect casual dinner spot.

Noble Pie menu

Happy eating, Calgary!

From Your Site Articles
alberta foodiesbest restaurantsbest restaurants in albertabest restaurants in calgarycalgary food scenecalgary newscalgary recommendationscalgary restaurantscanada foodiesromantic restaurants
CalgaryEat and DrinkCanadaEat and Drink
  • Morgan Leet

    Editor

    Morgan Leet (she/her) is an Editor for Narcity Media Group. After graduating from Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communication, she jumped into fulfilling her dream as a journalist, merging her passion for travelling with writing. After working in the print media world on Canada’s East Coast, she joined Narcity with a move to B.C., drawn to the beauty of Western Canada. Since then, she's documented her experience moving to Vancouver, covering everything from local events to bucket-list travel destinations across Canada's West Coast.

Canada's monthly winter forecast reveals when provinces will get snowstorms and frigid temps

It will be very snowy in some provinces!

I went to Costco Business Centre for the first time and I may never go to regular Costco again

Not to be dramatic, but it changed my life.

Esso vs. Shell vs. Petro-Canada: Here's which gas station has the best loyalty program in 2025

The winner is surprisingly clear — and it's not even close.

Ontario's weather forecast for November says there will be snow during these weeks

November is set to be one of the snowiest parts of the season! ❄️

Locals just named this stunning Vancouver restaurant as one of the best in the city

Need a night out? 🍽️