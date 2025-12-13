This mountain-style village in Ontario feels like a tiny European ski town during the holidays
It has cobblestone streets and sparkling shops.
If a ski trip to Austria isn't in the cards for you this holiday season, you can still enjoy some mountain-style magic right here in Ontario. This cozy village nestled amidst snowy hills is an enchanting spot to visit at Christmastime, and the best part is, you don't need to get on a plane to enjoy it.
The destination boasts cobblestone streets, colourful buildings, and quaint shops, making it look like a scene from a European holiday card.
It's just a road trip away from Toronto, so it's an idyllic spot for a weekend escape.
Blue Mountain Village is an enchanting getaway spot offering year-round charm and endless things to do.
Each holiday season, the pedestrian village transforms into a dazzling Christmas wonderland for the Holiday Magic at Blue event.
This year, the event runs from November 15, 2025, to January 4, 2026, and features magical light trails, enchanting decor, and more.
The Village looks more magical than ever, with sparkling shops, radiant store windows, and garland hung along the cobblestone streets.
It's the perfect place to check off your gift list, with stories offering everything from Christmas decorations to fashion items and toys.
During the evenings, you can explore the 1-kilometre Light Trail that winds its way around the Village and pond, complete with thousands of glowing lights and unique installations.
You can also wander over to the Snowdome Cocktail Garden, a dreamy winter retreat filled with glowing domes and holiday magic.
It's a magical spot to sip on festive cocktails, grab a cozy coffee, or enjoy unique dining experiences right in the centre of the Village.
All season long, you'll find live shows and special events happening here, from musical performances to appearances by real reindeer.
Beyond the holiday fun, Blue Mountain offers plenty of outdoor excitement, including the mountain coaster, skiing, snowboarding, and more when conditions allow.
You can also head to the nearby town of Collingwood, where you'll discover quaint boutiques, warm cafes, festive bars, and more.
With its alpine charm, cozy vibes, and glittering Christmas decor, this Ontario Village is the next-best thing to a ski trip abroad.
Holiday Magic at Blue
Price: Free
When: November 15, 2025, to January 4, 2026
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.