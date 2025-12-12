CSIS has these jobs available in Canadian cities and you can make up to $129,000
Some positions don't require a university degree.
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring in a few Canadian cities right now.
These are high-paying jobs with salaries up to $129,000 a year.
Plus, some positions don't require a university degree or a college diploma!
The federal agency is looking for Canadians to work as Foreign Language Communications Analysts, Instructional Officers, IT Analysts, Technical Officers, Regional Protective Services Officers, and Interviewers.
There are openings in Burnaby, Toronto and Ottawa.
So, if you want to apply, here's what you need to know about these CSIS jobs.
Foreign Language Communications Analyst
Salary: $99,392 to $120,917
Company: CSIS
Location: Various locations
Who Should Apply: You must have an undergraduate degree and two years of experience in report writing, research and analysis.
Also, you need experience working in a team environment, using computer applications, tools and social media apps, and using computer systems.
You must be proficient in English or French and any of these languages:
- Arabic
- Cantonese
- Dari
- Hindi
- Mandarin
- Pashtu
- Punjabi
- Russian
- Spanish
- Urdu
The closing date is January 7, 2026.
Instructional Officer
Salary: $99,392 to $120,917
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You need an undergraduate degree in education or educational psychology and four years of experience, an undergraduate degree in HR with a certificate or professional accreditation in education/training and four years of experience, or an undergraduate degree in a related discipline and seven years of experience.
That experience must be in:
- applying a systems approach to training
- applying project management principles
- conducting learning needs analysis and performance gap analysis
- developing lesson plans, learning materials, exercises and assessment instruments
- evaluating the effectiveness of training programs and writing training evaluation reports
Also, you need knowledge of instructional design principles and adult learning principles.
The closing date is January 4, 2026.
IT Analyst
Salary: $87,459 to $106,386
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby, Toronto and Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must have graduated from a two-year program at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, engineering, network security, cyber security, data analysis, business analytics, data science, or a relevant specialty.
If you have a technologist diploma or a professional technologist equivalency designation, you need two years of relevant experience.
But if you have an undergraduate degree, you only need one year of relevant experience.
The closing date is January 9, 2026.
Technical Officer
Salary: $106,349 to $129,381
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must have graduated from a two-year program at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, data science, cognitive science, engineering, network security, cyber security, electronics, mathematics, or a relevant specialty.
If you have a technologist diploma or a professional technologist equivalency designation, you need four years of experience.
But if you have an undergraduate degree, you need three years of experience.
That experience must include at least three of the following:
- designing, developing, evaluating and/or testing new technologies, tools and procedures/processes to support the development, evaluation, and/or planning of technical capabilities
- providing advice and recommendations on complex technology issues related to the design, deployment, procedures and maintenance of technical solutions
- providing training and operational support to clients and colleagues related to technical capabilities
- participating in cross-functional initiatives and collaborating with stakeholders
- supporting, maintaining and/or performing troubleshooting activities for software and/or systems
- employing offensive and defensive security capabilities of technologies
- using technical tools and tradecraft for collection and/or analysis
The closing date is January 9, 2026.
Regional Protective Services Officer
Salary: $68,552 to $83,389
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and four years of experience, a one-year college diploma and three years of experience, a two-year college diploma and two years of experience, or a three-year college diploma and one year of experience.
You must have experience in a protective service and security-related role involving protecting assets, operations and employees from security threats.
Also, you need experience managing components of a security guard post, including access management and camera controls.
You must be able to wear a uniform and work shifts, weekends and overtime.
The closing date is December 31, 2025.
Senior Interviewer
Salary: $99,392 to $120,917
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby, Toronto and Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and seven years of experience, a college diploma and five years of experience or an undergraduate degree and three years of experience.
That experience must be in:
- liaising with internal and external clients
- conducting research and analysis using search tools or open sources
- conducting complex and detailed interviews for assessment purposes
- producing detailed reports by analyzing information and formulating recommendations
For the positions in Burnaby and Toronto, you must be able to travel and work nights and weekends as needed.
The closing date is January 16, 2026.
