CSIS has these jobs available in Canadian cities and you can make up to $129,000

Some positions don't require a university degree.

government of canada sign outside of csis headquarters in ottawa

Government of Canada sign at CSIS headquarters.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring in a few Canadian cities right now.

These are high-paying jobs with salaries up to $129,000 a year.

Plus, some positions don't require a university degree or a college diploma!

The federal agency is looking for Canadians to work as Foreign Language Communications Analysts, Instructional Officers, IT Analysts, Technical Officers, Regional Protective Services Officers, and Interviewers.

There are openings in Burnaby, Toronto and Ottawa.

So, if you want to apply, here's what you need to know about these CSIS jobs.

Foreign Language Communications Analyst

Salary: $99,392 to $120,917

Company: CSIS

Location: Various locations

Who Should Apply: You must have an undergraduate degree and two years of experience in report writing, research and analysis.

Also, you need experience working in a team environment, using computer applications, tools and social media apps, and using computer systems.

You must be proficient in English or French and any of these languages:

  • Arabic
  • Cantonese
  • Dari
  • Hindi
  • Mandarin
  • Pashtu
  • Punjabi
  • Russian
  • Spanish
  • Urdu

The closing date is January 7, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Instructional Officer

Salary: $99,392 to $120,917

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You need an undergraduate degree in education or educational psychology and four years of experience, an undergraduate degree in HR with a certificate or professional accreditation in education/training and four years of experience, or an undergraduate degree in a related discipline and seven years of experience.

That experience must be in:

  • applying a systems approach to training
  • applying project management principles
  • conducting learning needs analysis and performance gap analysis
  • developing lesson plans, learning materials, exercises and assessment instruments
  • evaluating the effectiveness of training programs and writing training evaluation reports

Also, you need knowledge of instructional design principles and adult learning principles.

The closing date is January 4, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

IT Analyst

Salary: $87,459 to $106,386

Company: CSIS

Location: Burnaby, Toronto and Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must have graduated from a two-year program at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, engineering, network security, cyber security, data analysis, business analytics, data science, or a relevant specialty.

If you have a technologist diploma or a professional technologist equivalency designation, you need two years of relevant experience.

But if you have an undergraduate degree, you only need one year of relevant experience.

The closing date is January 9, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Technical Officer

Salary: $106,349 to $129,381

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must have graduated from a two-year program at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, data science, cognitive science, engineering, network security, cyber security, electronics, mathematics, or a relevant specialty.

If you have a technologist diploma or a professional technologist equivalency designation, you need four years of experience.

But if you have an undergraduate degree, you need three years of experience.

That experience must include at least three of the following:

  • designing, developing, evaluating and/or testing new technologies, tools and procedures/processes to support the development, evaluation, and/or planning of technical capabilities
  • providing advice and recommendations on complex technology issues related to the design, deployment, procedures and maintenance of technical solutions
  • providing training and operational support to clients and colleagues related to technical capabilities
  • participating in cross-functional initiatives and collaborating with stakeholders
  • supporting, maintaining and/or performing troubleshooting activities for software and/or systems
  • employing offensive and defensive security capabilities of technologies
  • using technical tools and tradecraft for collection and/or analysis

The closing date is January 9, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Regional Protective Services Officer

Salary: $68,552 to $83,389

Company: CSIS

Location: Burnaby

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and four years of experience, a one-year college diploma and three years of experience, a two-year college diploma and two years of experience, or a three-year college diploma and one year of experience.

You must have experience in a protective service and security-related role involving protecting assets, operations and employees from security threats.

Also, you need experience managing components of a security guard post, including access management and camera controls.

You must be able to wear a uniform and work shifts, weekends and overtime.

The closing date is December 31, 2025.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Senior Interviewer

Salary: $99,392 to $120,917

Company: CSIS

Location: Burnaby, Toronto and Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and seven years of experience, a college diploma and five years of experience or an undergraduate degree and three years of experience.

That experience must be in:

  • liaising with internal and external clients
  • conducting research and analysis using search tools or open sources
  • conducting complex and detailed interviews for assessment purposes
  • producing detailed reports by analyzing information and formulating recommendations

For the positions in Burnaby and Toronto, you must be able to travel and work nights and weekends as needed.

The closing date is January 16, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

high paying jobscsis jobs
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

