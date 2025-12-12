Highway 407 ETR rates are going up in 2026 but some Ontario drivers can get free trips
Some tolls will be over $1 per kilometre, depending on where you're driving.
Toll rates for Highway 407 ETR are increasing in 2026.
But some Ontario drivers can get free trips on the highway with a toll "relief" program.
It has been announced that new Highway 407 ETR toll rates and fees for vehicles will come into effect on Thursday, January 1, 2026.
There are different toll rates for motorcycles, light vehicles (cars, vans, SUVs, and small pick-up trucks), medium vehicles (sprinter vans, large pick-up trucks, and trucks and vans towing a trailer), heavy single unit vehicles, and heavy multiple unit vehicles.
Also, the cost of your trip depends on the day of the week, time of day, highway section and travel direction.
Here are the 2026 rates and fees for light vehicles:
- 50.53 to 108.80 cents per kilometre westbound on weekdays
- 50.56 to 119.21 cents per kilometre eastbound on weekdays
- 50.49 to 87.27 cents per kilometre westbound on weekends and Ontario statutory holidays
- 49.93 to 87.27 cents per kilometre eastbound on weekends and Ontario statutory holidays
Previously, the lowest rate on weekdays was 36.06 cents per kilometre westbound and 35.66 cents per kilometre eastbound in 2025.
The highest rate in 2025 was 77.72 cents per kilometre westbound and 85.15 cents per kilometre eastbound on weekdays.
Highway 407 ETR also announced that it's expanding the Route Relief Program so travel can be "even more accessible for eligible low-income drivers."
Starting on January 1, 2026, you can get up to eight free trips per month, which is an increase from six in 2025.
You may be eligible for the Route Relief Program if you:
- are a resident of Ontario
- have a personal licence plate registered in your name that's not used for business
- have a certain household size and income
- have no outstanding balance with 407 ETR
- are not currently enrolled in a 407 ETR promotion
After you've applied and been approved, you will receive automatic credits for up to eight trips per month on Highway 407 ETR.
Those credits cover tolls and camera charges.
You are enrolled in the Route Relief Program for a year, and then have the option to renew annually.
Highway 407 ETR goes through the GTA from the QEW in Burlington to Brock Road in Pickering.
Parts of the highway, from Brock Road in Pickering to Highway 35/115 in Clarington, became toll-free in 2025.