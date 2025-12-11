Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Some travellers from Canada to the US could soon have to share 5 years of social media history

Plus old email addresses, family members' personal info and more. 😳

Driver being processed at a Canada-U.S. land border crossing.

A new proposed rule would force certain travellers to the U.S. to share a host of personal data before entering the country.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection | Flickr
Contributor

If you're planning any U.S. travel from Canada soon, you might want to think twice about what you've been posting online.

The Trump administration just announced a proposal that could make Canada-U.S. travel a lot more invasive — especially for citizens of a long list of countries.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) published a notice on Wednesday outlining major changes to how it screens travellers from Visa Waiver Program (VWP) countries — including many Canadian permanent residents.

If it moves forward, the updated rules would require people applying for travel authorization to the U.S. to share detailed personal info, including five years' worth of social media activity.

And that's just the start.

READ ALSO: Canada has some surprisingly intense warnings for American travellers over the holidays

What exactly is changing?

According to the notice, CBP plans to overhaul the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) process, which is how travellers from VWP countries — like the U.K., France, Australia, South Korea, Germany, Taiwan and more — are currently allowed to enter the U.S. without a visa for short visits.

Canadian citizens don't use ESTA, but Canadian permanent residents who hold a passport from a VWP country usually do — and this rule could affect them directly.

Here's what CBP is proposing:

• Social media accounts from the last five years would become mandatory on all ESTA applications.
• Travellers would also have to provide old email addresses, phone numbers and even family members' contact details going back up to 10 years.
• Facial recognition would be required through the ESTA mobile app, which is set to become the only way to apply.
• Biometrics including fingerprints, iris scans and even DNA could also be collected, though it's unclear when or how that would be enforced.
• The existing ESTA website is being phased out to prevent fraud and force all applicants through the mobile-only system.

Is the rule already in effect?

Not yet — but it's moving quickly.

This is a proposed rule, not a finalized one. It was published on December 10, and the U.S. government is giving the public 60 days (until February 9, 2026) to submit comments.

After that, CBP will review the feedback and decide whether to finalize or revise the changes.

Still, the Notice explains that many of these measures were already approved under an "emergency clearance" — so there's a strong chance they'll go ahead in some form.

CBP says these updates are part of its effort to meet the requirements of Executive Order 14161, signed by President Donald Trump when he returned to office in January.

The order calls for more aggressive screening of visitors to "protect [U.S.] citizens from aliens" who are deemed national security threats.

Who does this impact?

The changes will mostly affect non-citizens from Visa Waiver Program countries, which includes over 40 nations — like the U.K., France, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Ireland, Germany, Japan, Italy, Israel, Portugal, Chile and more.

If you're a Canadian permanent resident who holds a passport from a VWP-designated country, you're already required to apply for an ESTA before visiting the U.S., even just for a weekend trip.

Under the new rules, that simple application could soon involve submitting a live selfie, your last five years of social media activity, and any email addresses you've used in the last 10 years.

It would also require detailed personal data for family members like your spouse, parents, siblings and children — including all their phone numbers from the last five years, dates and places of birth, and current addresses.

If you're a Canadian citizen, you don't usually need a visa or ESTA for short trips to the U.S. for tourism, shopping or business, so these changes likely won't apply — at least for now.

However, if you're travelling for work, school or to join a family member, you may still need a visa. And with all the recent changes coming out of the Trump administration — like a new $350 "visa integrity fee" introduced in October — that process is becoming more complicated by the week.

Why is the US doing this?

According to CBP, this is all about improving national security and stopping fraud. The agency claims that applicants have been uploading poor-quality photos on the ESTA website to bypass facial recognition — and that scammers are using fake passport data to get travel approvals.

By making the ESTA app mandatory and collecting more personal data, CBP claims it'll be better equipped to verify identities and catch bad actors.

But the requirement to submit years of personal data — including five years of social media history — could raise concerns for privacy-minded travellers.

Here's what travellers need to know:

  • Canadian citizens visiting for vacation or shopping are mostly in the clear.
  • Canadian permanent residents from VWP countries may soon need to share social media history, facial data and more.
  • Applications for U.S. travel authorization will have to go through the mobile app only — no more using the website.
  • You'll need to dig up old phone numbers, emails and even family contact info.
  • These changes aren't final yet, but they could be instated as soon as March 2026.

If you're planning to travel to the U.S. soon, it's a good idea to check your ESTA status, confirm whether you qualify under the Visa Waiver Program, and stay up to date with the latest requirements.

This new proposal is just one of several changes the Trump administration has been rolling out in recent months. In October, a new $350 "integrity fee"50 "integrity fee" kicked in for certain travellers applying for U.S. visas, which already hit some Canadian permanent residents with extra costs.

And starting December 26, the U.S. government will have the authority to photograph all non-citizens — including Canadians — every time they enter or exit the country, with those images stored for up to 75 years.

The border's getting tougher — and it's more important than ever to know what you're walking into before you go.

Would you still travel to the US if these new rules applied to you?

READ NEXT: Canadians travelling to the US will soon be photographed every time they cross the border

From Your Site Articles
canada travel advicecanada travel advisorycanada travelcanada-us travel
CanadaNews
  • Narcity Staff

    Narcity Staff will keep you up to date with notices that impact Canadians from coast to coast to coast. From government payments and food recalls to national rankings, cost of living stats and minimum wage updates, all stories are carefully chosen and compiled for you by Narcity journalists dedicated to keeping you informed. Whether you're checking local and national weather reports, deals and discounts, gas prices or job alerts, you can rely on us to keep you informed with trustworthy, relevant articles.

Officials just issued new travel advice for all Canadians going abroad this winter

Miss one of these tips and your winter getaway could go sideways. 🛩️

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 9 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot

A few Maxmillions have been won!

Canada's most dangerous road for winter driving is in Ontario and the crash rate is wild

You might be driving one of these high-risk routes every day. 🫣

Toronto drivers can be fined $615 for breaking this rule and the city is cracking down

Police have fined over 8,600 divers in the last six weeks. 😳

You could get $200 from this new government benefit in December — Here's how to apply

New approvals could come with back pay worth up to $1,200!

Toronto's new candlelit Roman-inspired spa just opened and it looks completely magical

It will transport you to another world.

This cheap flight from Toronto takes you to a white sand beach oasis for $400 round-trip

You can trade the snow for sunshine.

We compared Costco's December flyer to grocery store flyers to see if it offers better deals

Coffee, water, chocolates, tissues, detergent, and more products are on sale. 🛒

Parts of southern Ontario are forecast to get up to 50 cm from snow squalls by the weekend

"Expect significant delays and possible road closures."

8 pretty Canadian coins you can find in your change, including a red toonie and blue dime

These colourful coins are actually rare! 👀