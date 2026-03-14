This $41 train ride from Toronto takes you to an Ontario town that's like a slice of Europe
No plane ticket needed!
You don't need to travel to Europe if you're craving old-world charm, quaint architecture, and picturesque views. This dreamy Ontario town feels like a mini vacation abroad without leaving the province.
Perched on crystal waters, the quaint village will whisk you back in time with its historic streets and stone buildings.
If you're looking for a weekend escape or warm-weather getaway, you'll want to keep this spot on your radar.
Gananoque is a charming town set along the St. Lawrence River in the beautiful 1000 Islands region.
Even though it's not actually in Europe, the waterfront scenery, historic-style buildings, and charming little boutiques give it a similar storybook atmosphere.
Dating back to the 1700s, the town has held onto much of its historic character, from stone buildings to well-preserved landmarks. As you browse its quaint shops and dine along the water, it can feel a little like a European vacation that's much closer to home.
You don't need a car to visit this dreamy spot. Gananoque is about a 3-hour VIA Rail train ride from Toronto, making it an easy getaway option. The Gananoque station is about a six-minute drive from the downtown area, so you may need to hop in a taxi when you arrive.
Once you're in the village, there's plenty to explore. You can stop by the 1000 Islands History Museum to dive into the region's past, catch a performance at the Thousand Islands Playhouse, or take a stroll along the Gananoque Trail System.
The town also features a sculpture park and a picturesque waterfront where you can look out over sparkling water scattered with islands.
Downtown, you'll come across cozy cafes and restaurants set inside historic buildings, making it an ideal spot to enjoy a coffee or settle in with a good book.
If you're feeling adventurous, you can also hop on a boat tour through the Thousand Islands, where you'll glide past tiny hidden isles, grand waterfront estates, and even storybook-like castles.
You can stroll along the waterfront at Confederation Park, browse local art at the Arthur Child Heritage Museum, or take a dip at Joel Stone Beach.
Many of the village's galleries, boutiques, and ice cream spots are also clustered downtown, within walking distance.
With its European-style charm and dreamy waterside scenery, Gananoque is a beautiful getaway that delivers plenty of magic without the need for an expensive flight.
VIA Rail Toronto to Gananoque
Price: $41 + per adult one-way
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.